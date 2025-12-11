Applications open for wine business and tourism program

Release date: 09/12/25

South Australian wine tourism owners and managers are encouraged to apply for the next round of an educational program designed to deepen wine, business and tourism knowledge, helping the sector prepare for future challenges.

The Great Wine Capitals (GWC) Adelaide chapter is again offering up to 12 scholarships, along with additional paid places, in the 2026 Great Wine Capitals Executive Business Program.

The program is designed for early to mid-career wine industry professionals seeking to upskill and progress into more senior roles. Experienced professionals from other industries who have transferable skills and an interest in transitioning into the wine business and tourism sector are also encouraged to apply.

This is the second edition of the initiative, following the inaugural 2025 program which was widely praised by both graduates and the broader industry. 87 per cent of respondents reported the course significantly expanded their knowledge, and 97 per cent described the overall experience as highly valuable.

Running over six days in May 2026, the program seeks to strengthen the capability of current wine industry professionals and attract new talent to the sector.

Delivered by Adelaide University, the program will provide best-practice insights to help participants:

set the key elements of the marketing mix to develop a clear brand positioning

develop or strengthen an entrepreneurial mindset

build and protect brand reputation

design effective digital communication strategies

identify appropriate distribution channels

negotiate effectively with channel partners

develop engaging cellar door and tourism experiences

optimise the use of available wine and tourism resources

In the final masterclass, participants will connect with a curated group of internationally renowned speakers from the Great Wine Capitals Global Network – South Australia chapter and across the world’s leading wine regions.

The GWC Global Network is an exclusive group of 11 internationally recognised wine regions, including iconic destinations such as Bordeaux and Napa Valley.

Adelaide, South Australia’s membership of the network is a partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Tourism Commission, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the Adelaide University.

Applications for the Great Wine Capitals Executive Business Program open today and close on 6 February 2026.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit: www.adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/industry/executive_business_program

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

South Australia’s wine and tourism industries are a cornerstone of our visitor economy, and programs like the Great Wine Capitals Executive Business Program are critical to building a skilled, future-ready workforce.

By investing in education and professional development, we are ensuring South Australia’s tourism sector remains globally competitive, innovative and resilient in the face of future challenges.

The strong results from the inaugural program, with graduates reporting significant improvements in knowledge and confidence, demonstrate the real value of initiatives like this in driving growth across our regions.

This program is about backing talent, building confidence and creating the next generation of industry leaders and I would like to encourage South Australians with a passion for wine, tourism and business to put their hand up and apply.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia is the premier wine state, producing more than 80 per cent of the nation’s premium wine.

It is critical that we invest in education, upskilling industry professionals, and attracting and retaining new talent in the sector.

This program does exactly that - it provides a valuable opportunity for professionals to grow and strengthen their wine business and tourism knowledge so South Australia’s wine sector can continue to thrive and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

I encourage emerging and mid-career leaders to apply so they can better navigate industry complexity and help uphold South Australia’s reputation as one of the world’s leading wine regions.

Attributable Adelaide University Senior Lecturer – Wine Business Program Director Dr David Jaud

Dr Irma Dupuis Day and I are honoured to launch the second edition of this program, which aims to attract talented wine professionals from South Australia.

Delivered by leading experts in wine business and tourism, the program is designed to support participants' professional growth by equipping them with the skills needed to face industry challenges and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving global market.

We encourage wine industry professionals or individuals transitioning into this industry to apply.