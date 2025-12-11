Kudos Services announced as Inklings Pilot Program partner

Release date: 09/12/25

Kudos Services has partnered with the Malinauskas Labor Government to help deliver South Australia’s Inklings early support pilot to more families in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

Developed by The Kids Research Institute Australia, and co-funded by the Commonwealth Department for Health, Disability and Ageing and the Government of South Australia, the $15.26 million Inklings Pilot Program is currently delivered across South Australia by trained practitioners from SA Health, Department for Child Protection and Department of Human Services.

The pilot program strengthens the capacity of families with babies who may be showing early signs of developmental differences by providing practical strategies and guidance that help build confidence and skills amongst parents and caregivers.

The Inklings Pilot Program is free for eligible families and can be accessed through referral by a health professional or self-referral via the Inklings website. The pilot works closely with local health and community services to provide accessible, family-centred support.

South Australia’s Inklings Pilot Program is nation leading, with more than 150 families already participating in the program, far outpacing similar programs in other jurisdictions across Australia.

Families with babies aged 6 to 18 months, and who are interested in the Inklings Pilot Program can learn more or register by visiting inklings.org.au/sa.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

By equipping families with the tools and knowledge they want, we can make a real difference in the lives of babies who may be developing differently.

The Inklings pilot is about building confidence and capacity in families, ensuring they feel supported and connected from the very beginning.

We welcome Kudos Services as a delivery partner working to support families in Northern Adelaide.

Attributable to Liz O’Connell, CEO Kudos

At Kudos, we feel incredibly proud to be chosen to provide Inklings here in South Australia.

The strong evidence-base and research foundations of Inklings align neatly with Kudos' strengths and our purpose to support families navigating the journey of child development.

We are excited to partner with the South Australian Government to extend the reach and impact of early years supports, through high quality practice and a team of professionals who value standing with families every step of the way.