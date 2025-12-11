New Chief Executive for TAFE SA

Release date: 10/12/25

TAFE SA has appointed a new Chief Executive following an extensive recruitment process.

Adam Kilvert, who has served as Interim Chief Executive since July this year, has been appointed as Chief Executive of TAFE SA for a period of three years.

Mr Kilvert’s appointment has followed a thorough recruitment process which attracted a strong field of candidates.

Mr Kilvert has already delivered significant achievements during his short time in the interim role.

This has included increasing trades capacity to deliver more skilled tradies, securing new funding for TAFE SA to deliver higher completion rates, supporting the passage of a new TAFE SA Act, and increasing engagement and course offerings across regional campuses.

Mr Kilvert is an experienced public sector executive having worked in senior positions across multiple portfolio areas and government departments.

Before arriving at TAFE SA, he was in a policy leadership position in the Attorney General’s Department, a role he had been in since 2017.

Previously he also worked in the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and the Department of Health and Ageing.

He is highly skilled in leading large and diverse teams to deliver high-profile government reform agendas and priorities.

Under the TAFE SA Act 2012, the TAFE Chief Executive is appointed by the TAFE SA Board following the approval of the Minister for Education, Training and Skills.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

I am thrilled Adam will be taking on the role of Chief Executive.

His focus on strengthening collaboration and his engagement with regional campuses has gone a long way to advance South Australia’s skills agenda.

He is a well-regarded high-performing executive in the public sector and I have no doubt that his leadership will continue to drive the success of TAFE now and well into the future.

Attributable to Chair of the TAFE SA Board, Ingrid Haythorpe

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for TAFE SA as we deliver the strategic directions for the organisation.

Since commencing as Interim Chief Executive, Adam’s strategic leadership, engagement with stakeholders and strong issues management has impressed the Board immensely and we look forward to continuing this important work.

Adam brings extensive executive leadership experience and a highly collaborative approach.

These strengths will ensure that TAFE SA is optimally positioned to harness new opportunities and partnerships while continuing to deliver high quality education to our students, and supportive, inclusive environment where our staff are empowered to perform at their best.

Attributable to TAFE SA Interim Chief Executive, Adam Kilvert

Being appointed as Chief Executive of TAFE SA is an honour and a significant responsibility.

It has been a privilege to meet and work with our staff, students, employers and community leaders in recent months, and I look forward to strengthening these relationships and continuing this strong engagement into the future.

TAFE SA has a clear, well-articulated strategy, priority plans and plays a critical role in the South Australian skills economy.

I am excited to lead the organisation as we continue this important work in close partnership with the Government and key stakeholders ensuring we are meeting the skills needs of the South Australian economy, both now and into the future.