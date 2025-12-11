River Road improvements on schedule

Release date: 11/12/25

Upgrades to junctions along River Road are on track to be completed next week, improving safety and access for all road users.

The River Road Junction Improvements project included widening the junction of River Road and Mount Barker Road to improve safety and allow trucks to turn left onto Mount Barker Road and right into River Road, without encroaching on the opposing lanes.

Approximately 11,000 vehicles per day pass through the River Road and Mount Barker Road intersection.

River Road is under the care, control and management of the Mount Barker District Council with these upgrades funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments (80:20).

The work included construction of a new pedestrian refuge on Mount Barker Road to the east of the River Road junction, which along with the installation of new footpaths, ramps, and tactile ground surface indicators, will increase pedestrian safety and improve accessibility.

It also included targeted road resurfacing, upgrades to drainage and lighting, and improved signage and line marking.

Bus bays on Mount Barker Road have been relocated and partially indented to allow traffic to safely pass a stopped bus.

The junction of Strathalbyn Road and River Road now has a new dedicated right turn lane from Strathalbyn Road into River Road, increasing safety for drivers turning right, and improving traffic flow for motorists on Strathalbyn Road. Approximately 3,600 vehicles per day pass through this intersection.

Other improvements at and around this junction that will help reduce the risk of crashes include road widening and targeted resurfacing, upgrades to drainage, safety barrier and lighting, and improved signage and line marking.

Some minor upgrades were also undertaken on the Heysen Trail at the Strathalbyn Road and River Road junction with rubble and asphalt installed on some sections of the trail.

Minor road widening, improved signage and line marking have also been completed at the junctions of River Road with Kangaroo Reef, Sawmill Gully and Fairview roads. The River Road and Fairview Road junction has been realigned to improve sight lines.

These junction improvements complement maintenance works previously undertaken to improve safety and lines of sight.

Some minor landscaping and finishing works at all junctions are likely to continue until early 2026.

Other projects underway in the Adelaide Hills to improve traffic flow, access and safety include the $150 million Adelaide Hills Productivity and Road Safety Package, jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments (80:20) over five years, the $150 million (80:20) upgrades to the Mount Barker and Verdun interchanges, and the $40 million upgrade of the Mount Barker roundabout at the intersection of Adelaide Road, Alexandrina Road, Wellington Road and Flaxley Road.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The local community has campaigned for improvements along River Road and their feedback has helped us deliver a safer transport route.

The upgrades will create better traffic flow, reduce the risk of crashes, support economic growth, and cater for the growing population across the region.

Traffic volumes are increasing across the Adelaide Hills and the Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to investing in infrastructure improvements across region.

Attributable to Marisa Bell, Labor candidate for Heysen

Increased traffic and road safety are principal concerns for the Hahndorf and broader Hills community

I’m pleased the River Road improvements are on schedule and I look forward to continuing my engagement with local residents on the issue of road safety in and around Hahndorf.