IMERGEY Honours Outstanding Leaders with its LUMINARIES 2025 AWARDS
The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.
The Luminaries Awards are part of IMERGEY’s ongoing mission to honour individuals who are creating lasting legacies through the power of professional platforms specifically on LinkedIn. Each honoree has tapped into their influential voice to spark meaningful conversations, sharing their experiences, knowledge, and corporate insights. These leaders have gone beyond their everyday roles to inspire and guide the next generation of professionals by sharing valuable industry news, personal stories, and professional development lessons. Their content has not only guided others but also has driven this community towards a transformational change leading to a more culturally empowered, inclusive, and collaborative professional network.
IMERGEY believes that exemplary leadership, which significantly contributes to the industry through expertise, vision, and principles, deserves to be celebrated. These leaders not only drive their industries forward but also raise the overall standards within their fields. At IMERGEY, we are committed to recognizing the pivotal role these leaders play in encouraging positive change and inspiring future generations.
HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically):
1. Ali F. Hamdan
Board and Board Committees
Non-Executive Director
2. Askit Goktay
Danone
Global Vice President of Sales
3. Audrey (Macaluso) Fages
Emerald Advisory
Founder and Principal Advisor
4. Charlotte Glénat
SAP
Regional Vice President - EMEA Head of Training & Adoption
5. Daniela Idi
Motorola
EMEA Head of Marketing
6. Dr. Khalid Alyahya
Board Member of multiple large enterprises
7. Fiona Carney
Microsoft
Vice President and COO, EMEA
8. Joseph Labaky
Group Amana
COO
9. Naam Jamshed
Bridge X Advisory
Founder & CEO
10. Prakash Govindan
Gradiant Corporation
Co-Founder & COO
11. Prakriti Singh
Mastercard
EVP, Head of Core Payments, EEMEA
Discover the leaders shaping the future of business. Visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners.
Past IMERGEY Luminaries Winners
About IMERGEY
IMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape.
Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership Success?
Having a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.
Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.
Nachi S
Imergey Limited
contact@imergey.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.