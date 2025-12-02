IMERGEY Honours Outstanding Leaders with its LUMINARIES 2025 AWARDS
The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.
The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors. Congratulations to the 2025 Luminaries from the APAC region. United by excellence, your selection honours the transformative leadership that is reshaping the region.
The Luminaries Awards are part of IMERGEY’s ongoing mission to honour individuals who are creating lasting legacies through the power of professional platforms specifically on LinkedIn. Each honoree has tapped into their influential voice to spark meaningful conversations, sharing their experiences, knowledge, and corporate insights. These leaders have gone beyond their everyday roles to inspire and guide the next generation of professionals by sharing valuable industry news, personal stories, and professional development lessons. Their content has not only guided others but also has driven this community towards a transformational change leading to a more culturally empowered, inclusive, and collaborative professional network.
IMERGEY believes that exemplary leadership, which significantly contributes to the industry through expertise, vision, and principles, deserves to be celebrated. These leaders not only drive their industries forward but also raise the overall standards within their fields. At IMERGEY, we are committed to recognizing the pivotal role these leaders play in encouraging positive change and inspiring future generations.
HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically):
IMERGEY LUMINARIES 2025: APAC EDITION
1. Altaf Rehmani
HSBC
Generative AI Ambassador and APAC Lead
2. Bernhard Kotanko
McKinsey & Company
Senior Partner
3. Cher Sim Whee
Senior Partner
Vice President of People Strategy, Technology, and Asia Talent Acquisition
4. Dany Krivoshey
Unilever
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
5. Elena Lukyanenko
Cisco
Head of Sales, APJC - Cisco ThousandEyes
6. Eric Sim
Institute of Life (IOL)
Author & Keynote Speaker
7. Fauzi Ichsan
Indonesia Financial Group (IFG)
Chairman of the Board and Independent Director
8. Gaurav Datta
Unilever
Global Brand Vice President
9. Glynnis Q.
Employment Marketing and Brand Lead, APAC
10. Hari Thamakumar
Microsoft
Director of Channel Partners Microsoft ASEAN
11. Ira Noviatri
Telkom Indonesia
Independent Board Commissioner
12. Mollie Rogers
Longchamp
General Manager- Longchamp Singapore & Malaysia
13. Saif Ali Khan
HSBC
Managing Director & Regional Head, Client Services & Account Management
14. Sean Duca
Cisco
Chief Technology Office in CX
Discover the leaders shaping the future of business, visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners, and stay tuned for more updates.
Past IMERGEY Luminaries Winners
About IMERGEY
IMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape.
Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership Success?
Having a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.
Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.
Access the IMERGEY's Leadership Review Publication
IMERGEY
contact@imergey.com
Nachi S
Imergey Limited
contact@imergey.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.