IMERGEY Honours Outstanding Leaders with its LUMINARIES 2025 AWARDS

IMERGEY LUMINARIES 2025 - APAC

The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.

Congratulations to the 2025 Luminaries. Your selection is a testament to your transformative impact, representing the pinnacle of leadership shaping the future APAC.” — IMERGEY

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMERGEY, a leader in global brand consulting, returns with its esteemed Luminaries Awards 2025.The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors. Congratulations to the 2025 Luminaries from the APAC region. United by excellence, your selection honours the transformative leadership that is reshaping the region.The Luminaries Awards are part of IMERGEY’s ongoing mission to honour individuals who are creating lasting legacies through the power of professional platforms specifically on LinkedIn. Each honoree has tapped into their influential voice to spark meaningful conversations, sharing their experiences, knowledge, and corporate insights. These leaders have gone beyond their everyday roles to inspire and guide the next generation of professionals by sharing valuable industry news, personal stories, and professional development lessons. Their content has not only guided others but also has driven this community towards a transformational change leading to a more culturally empowered, inclusive, and collaborative professional network.IMERGEY believes that exemplary leadership, which significantly contributes to the industry through expertise, vision, and principles, deserves to be celebrated. These leaders not only drive their industries forward but also raise the overall standards within their fields. At IMERGEY, we are committed to recognizing the pivotal role these leaders play in encouraging positive change and inspiring future generations.HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically):IMERGEY LUMINARIES 2025: APAC EDITION1. Altaf RehmaniHSBCGenerative AI Ambassador and APAC Lead2. Bernhard KotankoMcKinsey & CompanySenior Partner3. Cher Sim WheeSenior PartnerVice President of People Strategy, Technology, and Asia Talent Acquisition4. Dany KrivosheyUnileverChief Digital and Technology Officer5. Elena LukyanenkoCiscoHead of Sales, APJC - Cisco ThousandEyes6. Eric SimInstitute of Life (IOL)Author & Keynote Speaker7. Fauzi IchsanIndonesia Financial Group (IFG)Chairman of the Board and Independent Director8. Gaurav DattaUnileverGlobal Brand Vice President9. Glynnis Q.GoogleEmployment Marketing and Brand Lead, APAC10. Hari ThamakumarMicrosoftDirector of Channel Partners Microsoft ASEAN11. Ira NoviatriTelkom IndonesiaIndependent Board Commissioner12. Mollie RogersLongchampGeneral Manager- Longchamp Singapore & Malaysia13. Saif Ali KhanHSBCManaging Director & Regional Head, Client Services & Account Management14. Sean DucaCiscoChief Technology Office in CXDiscover the leaders shaping the future of business, visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners, and stay tuned for more updates.About IMERGEYIMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape.Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership Success?Having a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.IMERGEYcontact@imergey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.