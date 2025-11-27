Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs: Global Leadership, Cultural Intelligence, and Adventure in Justin Sargent's Memoir

Cover page of Justin Sargent's book Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs

Former Head of NielsenIQ APAC and seasoned business traveler, Justin Sargent, shares 25 years of experience across the globe in latest business travel memoir

... a brilliant, fast-paced memoir... packed with humour, cultural wisdom, and heartfelt moments. A must-read for anyone curious about the world.” — Jessica Madeley

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned global business leader Justin Sargent celebrates the release of his debut memoir, Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs: A Global Journey of Learning, Leadership and Laughter Across Cultures. This engaging global leadership memoir chronicles Sargent's 25-year odyssey across six countries - Britain, Australia, India, Switzerland, China, and Singapore - blending humorous expat adventures with profound insights on cultural intelligence and cross-cultural leadership.Announced on his birthday, October 22, 2025, and now available in paperback as well as Kindle formats, the book arrives at a time when international career advice and leadership humor are more relevant than ever in our interconnected world. Sargent, a British-born resident of Singapore and former President of Asia Pacific at NielsenIQ, draws from his three-decade career in consumer goods and data analytics to deliver practical lessons on thriving in diverse environments. From navigating cultural mishaps in India to leading 10,000 employees amid Asia's dynamic markets, his stories highlight how empathy, curiosity, and adaptability unlock human potential and effective global business strategies.Why this book now? In an era of rapid globalization, Sargent aims to equip professionals with tools for building inclusive teams and fostering connections beyond borders. "The greatest lessons in life often come from the places and people we least expect," Sargent shares. What started as a rainy-day decision to move overseas evolved into a blueprint for personal and professional growth, emphasizing that cultural intelligence is a "superpower" for leaders facing nuanced, shrinking world dynamics.Packed with entertaining real-life anecdotes, the memoir offers invaluable expat adventures with leadership insights, making it ideal for aspiring international executives or travel enthusiasts seeking humor in global business.Sargent's narrative stands out for its honesty and heart, revealing personal challenges and triumphs that shaped him from an ambitious young analyst at Procter & Gamble to a strategic advisor for data and consumer goods companies. Readers will discover cross-cultural leadership tips, such as adapting to dynamic market trends in Asia Pacific and integrating diverse teams post-mergers like NielsenIQ's with GfK.Early praise underscores its impact: "Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs is rich with insights drawn from real leadership across markets, teams, and cultural environments. It delivers sharp lessons in cultural intelligence and global business—all laced with laugh-out-loud personal encounters. Every leader should read this," says Isabel Zhang, Founder of Cross-Cultural Insights and CEO of the Australian Institute for Diversity in Mental Health."An inspiring and beautifully written book for anyone who dreams of building an international career or exploring the world. Justin’s stories are full of wisdom, humour, and cultural insight," adds Deborah Fassi, CEO of Odycey.Nick Jonsson, keynote speaker and author of Executive Loneliness, notes: "Justin’s book is both entertaining and deeply meaningful... a reminder of how cultural intelligence and openness can shape us into better leaders and more connected human beings."Jessica Madeley, Senior Development Manager at Warwick University, calls it "a brilliant, fast-paced memoir... packed with humour, cultural wisdom, and heartfelt moments. A must-read for anyone curious about the world."Don't miss this cultural intelligence guide - order your copy today on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Borders-Beliefs-Learning-Leadership/dp/9819446864 and embark on a journey of global discovery. For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact Justin Sargent at justinsargent1@outlook.comAbout Justin SargentJustin Sargent is a seasoned global business leader, strategic advisor, and advocate for cultural intelligence with over 30 years in consumer goods and data analytics. From Procter & Gamble to senior roles at NielsenIQ - including President of Asia Pacific and Global President of Commercial Strategy - he led teams across the UK, Australia, India, China, and Singapore. Now founder of Justin Sargent Advisory , partner at Sevendots, and board advisor to Advantage Group International, British-born Justin resides in Singapore with his wife, Nayana. In his debut memoir, Beyond Borders, Beyond Beliefs: A Global Journey of Learning, Leadership and Laughter Across Cultures, he blends humour, honesty, and hard-won insights to inspire empathetic, adaptable leadership in a connected world.

