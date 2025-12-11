Kwik Tow Introduces New Service Package for Multifamily and Commercial Properties
The new program—offered at no cost to all properties that sign a towing agreement with Kwik Tow—bundles together a suite of high-value services that traditionally require multiple vendors and thousands of dollars in maintenance expenses.
Property managers who choose Kwik Tow will now receive:
Free fire-lane painting
Free handicap/ADA stall striping
Free bulk trash removal through BulkTrash.com
Free front-office power washing through PhoenixPowerWashing
Six months of free digital parking-permit service through ParkingPermits.com
These services are provided at no cost to property managers as part of Kwik Tow’s commitment to improving safety, appearance, and efficiency across multifamily housing communities.
“We want to bring more value than any towing company in Arizona.” — Jason Garrido
“For years, apartment managers have relied on us to keep their properties safe, compliant, and well-managed,” said Jason Garrido, owner of Kwik Tow. “This new incentive package is our way of elevating the standard. If a property partners with us, they’re not just getting towing—they’re getting fire-lane compliance, ADA support, trash cleanup, digital permits, and professional power washing. And we’re offering all of it for free to our clients.”
Garrido added, “Our goal is simple: provide more value to property managers than any towing company in Arizona.”
Solving Real Problems for Property Managers
The incentive package addresses several ongoing challenges at apartment communities, including:
Faded fire-lane and curb markings resulting in safety concerns
Illegally dumped furniture and mattresses around dumpsters
Outdated or missing handicap/ADA striping
Dirty or neglected leasing-office entrances
Parking abuse due to outdated or paper permits
With Kwik Tow’s expanded services, property managers can now eliminate multiple headaches with a single vendor—and without any additional cost.
A Complete Support System for Multifamily Properties
Kwik Tow’s new bundled services are powered by its partner brands:
BulkTrash.com — same-day or next-day bulk trash removal
PhoenixPowerWashing — professional commercial-grade power washing
Parking Lot Painting. — fire-lane & ADA curb/stall striping
ParkingPermits.com — digital, app-based resident parking permits
The goal is to give apartment managers everything they need to keep their communities safe, clean, and compliant—without hiring multiple vendors or increasing operational expenses.
About Jason Garrido
Jason Garrido is a Phoenix-based entrepreneur and owner of Kwik Tow, BulkTrash.com, PhoenixPowerWashing, and several other service brands that support apartment complexes and commercial properties throughout Arizona. Garrido is known for building high-value, reliability-focused service companies that simplify operations for property managers.
About Kwik Tow
Kwik Tow is a premier towing and parking-management provider serving multifamily and commercial properties across the Phoenix metro area. The company offers towing enforcement, fire-lane and ADA compliance services, digital parking-permit solutions, and complimentary bulk trash removal and property-enhancement services for partner communities.
Learn more at: www.KwikTow.com
Media Contact
Jason Garrido
Owner, Kwik Tow
Email: jason@kwiktow.com
Phone: 623-444-1020
Phoenix, Arizona
