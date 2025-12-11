Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,546 in the last 365 days.

Kwik Tow Introduces New Service Package for Multifamily and Commercial Properties

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwik Tow, a leading towing and parking-management partner serving multifamily and commercial properties in the Phoenix metropolitan area, today announced the launch of a comprehensive free-service incentive package designed exclusively for apartment communities and HOA-managed properties.

The new program—offered at no cost to all properties that sign a towing agreement with Kwik Tow—bundles together a suite of high-value services that traditionally require multiple vendors and thousands of dollars in maintenance expenses.

Property managers who choose Kwik Tow will now receive:

Free fire-lane painting

Free handicap/ADA stall striping

Free bulk trash removal through BulkTrash.com

Free front-office power washing through PhoenixPowerWashing

Six months of free digital parking-permit service through ParkingPermits.com

These services are provided at no cost to property managers as part of Kwik Tow’s commitment to improving safety, appearance, and efficiency across multifamily housing communities.

“We want to bring more value than any towing company in Arizona.” — Jason Garrido

“For years, apartment managers have relied on us to keep their properties safe, compliant, and well-managed,” said Jason Garrido, owner of Kwik Tow. “This new incentive package is our way of elevating the standard. If a property partners with us, they’re not just getting towing—they’re getting fire-lane compliance, ADA support, trash cleanup, digital permits, and professional power washing. And we’re offering all of it for free to our clients.”

Garrido added, “Our goal is simple: provide more value to property managers than any towing company in Arizona.”

Solving Real Problems for Property Managers

The incentive package addresses several ongoing challenges at apartment communities, including:

Faded fire-lane and curb markings resulting in safety concerns

Illegally dumped furniture and mattresses around dumpsters

Outdated or missing handicap/ADA striping

Dirty or neglected leasing-office entrances

Parking abuse due to outdated or paper permits

With Kwik Tow’s expanded services, property managers can now eliminate multiple headaches with a single vendor—and without any additional cost.

A Complete Support System for Multifamily Properties

Kwik Tow’s new bundled services are powered by its partner brands:

BulkTrash.com — same-day or next-day bulk trash removal

PhoenixPowerWashing — professional commercial-grade power washing

Parking Lot Painting. — fire-lane & ADA curb/stall striping

ParkingPermits.com — digital, app-based resident parking permits

The goal is to give apartment managers everything they need to keep their communities safe, clean, and compliant—without hiring multiple vendors or increasing operational expenses.

About Jason Garrido

Jason Garrido is a Phoenix-based entrepreneur and owner of Kwik Tow, BulkTrash.com, PhoenixPowerWashing, and several other service brands that support apartment complexes and commercial properties throughout Arizona. Garrido is known for building high-value, reliability-focused service companies that simplify operations for property managers.

About Kwik Tow

Kwik Tow is a premier towing and parking-management provider serving multifamily and commercial properties across the Phoenix metro area. The company offers towing enforcement, fire-lane and ADA compliance services, digital parking-permit solutions, and complimentary bulk trash removal and property-enhancement services for partner communities.
Learn more at: www.KwikTow.com

Media Contact

Jason Garrido
Owner, Kwik Tow
Email: jason@kwiktow.com

Phone: 623-444-1020
Phoenix, Arizona

Jason Garrido
Kwik Tow
+1 623-444-1020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kwik Tow Introduces New Service Package for Multifamily and Commercial Properties

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more