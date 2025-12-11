Kwik Tow Introduces New Service Package for Multifamily and Commercial Properties

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwik Tow, a leading towing and parking-management partner serving multifamily and commercial properties in the Phoenix metropolitan area, today announced the launch of a comprehensive free-service incentive package designed exclusively for apartment communities and HOA-managed properties.The new program—offered at no cost to all properties that sign a towing agreement with Kwik Tow—bundles together a suite of high-value services that traditionally require multiple vendors and thousands of dollars in maintenance expenses.Property managers who choose Kwik Tow will now receive:Free fire-lane paintingFree handicap/ADA stall stripingFree bulk trash removal through BulkTrash.comFree front-office power washing through PhoenixPowerWashingSix months of free digital parking-permit service through ParkingPermits.comThese services are provided at no cost to property managers as part of Kwik Tow’s commitment to improving safety, appearance, and efficiency across multifamily housing communities.“We want to bring more value than any towing company in Arizona.” — Jason Garrido“For years, apartment managers have relied on us to keep their properties safe, compliant, and well-managed,” said Jason Garrido, owner of Kwik Tow. “This new incentive package is our way of elevating the standard. If a property partners with us, they’re not just getting towing—they’re getting fire-lane compliance, ADA support, trash cleanup, digital permits, and professional power washing. And we’re offering all of it for free to our clients.”Garrido added, “Our goal is simple: provide more value to property managers than any towing company in Arizona.”Solving Real Problems for Property ManagersThe incentive package addresses several ongoing challenges at apartment communities, including:Faded fire-lane and curb markings resulting in safety concernsIllegally dumped furniture and mattresses around dumpstersOutdated or missing handicap/ADA stripingDirty or neglected leasing-office entrancesParking abuse due to outdated or paper permitsWith Kwik Tow’s expanded services, property managers can now eliminate multiple headaches with a single vendor—and without any additional cost.A Complete Support System for Multifamily PropertiesKwik Tow’s new bundled services are powered by its partner brands:BulkTrash.com — same-day or next-day bulk trash removalPhoenixPowerWashing — professional commercial-grade power washingParking Lot Painting. — fire-lane & ADA curb/stall stripingParkingPermits.com — digital, app-based resident parking permitsThe goal is to give apartment managers everything they need to keep their communities safe, clean, and compliant—without hiring multiple vendors or increasing operational expenses.About Jason GarridoJason Garrido is a Phoenix-based entrepreneur and owner of Kwik Tow, BulkTrash.com, PhoenixPowerWashing, and several other service brands that support apartment complexes and commercial properties throughout Arizona. Garrido is known for building high-value, reliability-focused service companies that simplify operations for property managers.About Kwik TowKwik Tow is a premier towing and parking-management provider serving multifamily and commercial properties across the Phoenix metro area. The company offers towing enforcement, fire-lane and ADA compliance services, digital parking-permit solutions, and complimentary bulk trash removal and property-enhancement services for partner communities.Learn more at: www.KwikTow.com Media ContactJason GarridoOwner, Kwik TowEmail: jason@kwiktow.comPhone: 623-444-1020Phoenix, Arizona

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.