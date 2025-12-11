Submit Release
Kwik Tow Highlights Service Approach and Community Engagement Under New Ownership

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwik Tow, a towing service provider operating in the Phoenix metropolitan area, is sharing updates regarding its service approach and community involvement following changes implemented under the ownership of Jason Garrido, who acquired the company two years ago.

Kwik Tow works with multi-family housing communities, commercial properties, and local residents, offering towing and vehicle relocation services throughout the region. Since the transition in ownership, the company has focused on establishing practices centered on clear communication, accountability, and respectful interactions with customers and property partners.

Emphasis on Accountability and Customer Interaction

Jason Garrido has guided the company toward a service model that prioritizes addressing issues when they arise and maintaining transparent dialogue with clients.

“Our goal is to handle each situation professionally and respond appropriately when concerns are raised,” Garrido said. “We approach each service request with the intention of being clear, fair, and consistent.”

Kwik Tow reports that its internal procedures have been updated to reinforce these principles across daily operations.

Participation in Local Community Efforts

In addition to operational adjustments, Garrido has encouraged the company to participate in community-support activities. Kwik Tow has contributed to charitable initiatives in the Phoenix area that assist individuals and families experiencing hardship.

These efforts reflect Garrido’s interest in involving the business in activities that support the broader community.

Ongoing Service in the Phoenix Region

Kwik Tow continues to provide towing and vehicle relocation services for residential properties, commercial centers, and individual motorists. The company operates a fleet of towing vehicles and states that it remains focused on delivering consistent service across its coverage area.

Future Direction

Garrido plans to maintain the principles that have guided the company’s recent adjustments while continuing to refine internal processes.

“We intend to keep improving where we can and contributing positively to the communities we serve,” Garrido said.

Kwik Tow will continue to update its operational approach as needed while remaining engaged in community-support initiatives.

Kwik Tow Highlights Service Approach and Community Engagement Under New Ownership

