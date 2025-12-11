Kwik Tow Launches BulkTrash.com, Offering Free Bulk Trash Removal for Commercial and Multifamily Properties in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwik Tow, a leading towing and parking-management service provider for commercial and multifamily properties in the Phoenix metropolitan area, today announced the official launch of BulkTrash.com, a new division specializing in fast, professional removal of bulk trash from apartment communities and commercial sites.BulkTrash.com addresses one of the most persistent challenges faced by property managers: abandoned furniture, mattresses, appliances, construction debris, and oversized items dumped near dumpsters and parking areas. These items create compliance issues, resident complaints, and safety hazards—and often require urgent removal.To support its long-standing partners, Kwik Tow is offering BulkTrash.com services free of charge to all existing Kwik Tow towing-service clients.A Strategic Expansion Designed to Support Property Managers“For years, property managers have relied on us to maintain safe and orderly parking environments,” said Jason Garrido, owner of Kwik Tow. “Launching BulkTrash.com allows us to solve another major pain point—getting bulk items removed quickly and without hassle. The best part is that it’s completely free for all of our current clients.”BulkTrash.com provides same-day or next-morning removal of:MattressesOld furnitureSofas and chairsAppliancesConstruction debrisBroken carport panelsOversized items left near dumpstersThe service is designed specifically for apartment complexes, commercial buildings, HOAs, and property management companies that require dependable bulk-item removal without the expense of traditional junk-hauling companies or the delays associated with municipal pickup schedules.Fast, Reliable, and Built on Kwik Tow’s Standard of ServiceBulkTrash.com operates 7 days a week and emphasizes rapid response, professional crews, and consistent communication—principles that have established Kwik Tow as a trusted partner in the multifamily housing industry.“Property managers want solutions that are fast, predictable, and easy,” Garrido added. “BulkTrash.com gives our clients exactly that. They send a photo or request, and we take care of the rest—usually the same day.”A Complimentary Service for Current ClientsBy offering bulk trash removal at no additional cost, Kwik Tow aims to deepen relationships with its existing properties while helping them maintain a cleaner, safer, and more professional-looking environment.“We know how frustrating illegal dumping can be for managers and maintenance teams,” said Garrido. “This service is our way of giving back—and reinforcing the trust our clients place in us.”About Jason GarridoJason Garrido is a Phoenix-based entrepreneur and owner of Kwik Tow, BulkTrash.com, and several service brands supporting apartment complexes and commercial real estate customers across Arizona. Garrido is known for his commitment to reliability, rapid service, and innovative solutions that simplify property management operations.About Kwik TowKwik Tow is a premier towing and parking-management provider serving multifamily and commercial properties throughout the Phoenix area. The company offers towing enforcement, fire-lane and ADA compliance services, digital parking-permit solutions, and now bulk trash removal through its new division, BulkTrash.com.Learn more at: www.KwikTow.com Bulk trash service details: www.BulkTrash.com Media ContactJason GarridoOwner, Kwik Tow & BulkTrash.comEmail: jason@kwiktow.comPhone: 623-444-1020Phoenix, Arizona

