iRAYPLE Launched New R5000P Series Code Readers for Complex Industrial Scenarios

AI Decoding Upgrade for Complex Scenarios 33% Performance Boost with 65% Size Reduction Multi-Source Illumination for Enhanced Environmental Adaptability High-Speed Imaging and Efficient Decoding One-Click Training for Rapid Deployment

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRAYPLE today announced the official launch of its next-generation R5000P Series Industrial Code Readers, featuring a high-performance AI processor and the iRAYPLE's newly enhanced AI decoding algorithm. Engineered for demanding industrial environments, the series delivers significantly improved decoding accuracy—particularly for worn, damaged, low-contrast, or otherwise challenging barcodes. The R5000P Series is designed for broad adoption across lithium battery manufacturing, 3C electronics, pharmaceutical production, and PCB inspection.𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬Designed for harsh industrial applications, the system effectively addresses wear, contamination, physical damage, blurring, and low contrast. These capabilities greatly improve the readability of difficult codes and ensure stable output in complex environmentsLeveraging AI models trained on extensive industrial datasets, the system automatically reconstructs the full QR code structure during recognition. This significantly enhances decoding accuracy and increases adaptability across diverse application environments.𝟑𝟑% 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝟔𝟓% 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧With a compact 57 × 37 × 39 mm housing, the R5000P reduces its overall volume to just 35% of the previous generation, making it ideal for space-constrained installations.The series also inherits the rear-interface design of the R4000 Series and supports 90-degree rotation, enabling greater installation flexibility and eliminating on-site cable adaptation challenges.𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲The R5000P integrates a multi-color illumination module, offering selectable red, white, and blue lighting to accommodate different application backgrounds.Each device additionally supports direct, polarized, and diffuse illumination, ensuring stable decoding performance on complex materials such as metals, silicon wafers, and mirror-like surfaces.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠The R5000P supports high-definition image capture at up to 60 fps and maintains a smooth 50 fps output even at 5 MP resolution.With dynamic decoding speeds reaching up to 3 m/s, the series is optimized for high-speed production lines and mobile robotic platforms, delivering reliable performance in demanding industrial workflows.𝐎𝐧𝐞-𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Equipped with an electric zoom lens, the R5000P Series integrates seamlessly with iRAYPLE's proprietary imaging and AI algorithms. With a single click, the system completes autofocus, auto-exposure, image training, and decoding optimization. This allows operators to configure parameters quickly—without specialized technical expertise—greatly reducing commissioning time and streamlining deployment.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.