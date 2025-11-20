Introduction of iRAYPLE's New SWIR Area Scan Cameras

Compact and Lightweight Design Broad-Spectrum SWIR Imaging Advanced Image Processing and Noise Control

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRAYPLE has announced the release of its new 𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐑 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚, marking a new era in industrial inspection with cutting-edge short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging technology. Equipped with an advanced InGaAs image sensor, the camera combines a compact design, a broad spectral response (400–1700 nm), and enhanced DPC technology to deliver superior imaging performance for semiconductor, photovoltaic, and industrial inspection applications.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧With dimensions of 29 × 29 × 42 mm, the SWIR camera offers exceptional flexibility and is ideal for integration into equipment with limited installation space—an essential feature for semiconductor and precision inspection systems.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐑 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠Powered by InGaAs (Indium Gallium Arsenide) sensors, the camera breaks through the 1 μm imaging barrier with a spectral response covering both the visible (VIS) and short-wave infrared (SWIR) ranges. This enables precise detection of hidden circuit layers, defects, and doping irregularities within silicon wafers, as silicon becomes semi-transparent above 1100 nm.𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥iRAYPLE’s proprietary DPC technology effectively mitigates the impact of dark current in high-temperature or low-light environments, reducing noise and non-uniformity while improving image clarity and dynamic range—ensuring stable performance across diverse inspection conditions.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The iRAYPLE SWIR Area Scan Camera delivers exceptional imaging performance across diverse industries. In semiconductor and photovoltaic inspection, it enables precise internal defect detection. In food, pharmaceutical, and material analysis, its strong penetration and spectral sensing capabilities ensure accurate, non-destructive quality inspection and material identification.With its compact design, wide spectral response, and advanced image processing, the new iRAYPLE SWIR Area Scan Camera redefines industrial imaging standards and opens new possibilities for intelligent, high-precision inspection.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

