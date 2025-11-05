iRAYPLE Showcased Intelligent Automation Solutions at EXPO MRO Mexico and ALLPacK INDONESIA 2025

iRAYPLE at ALLPacK INDONESIA 2025 iRAYPLE at ALLPacK INDONESIA 2025 iRAYPLE at EXPO MRO Mexico iRAYPLE at EXPO MRO Mexico

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, iRAYPLE continued to expand its global presence by showcasing cutting-edge intelligent logistics and automation technologies at two major international exhibitions — EXPO MRO 2025 in Cd. Juárez, Mexico, and ALLPacK INDONESIA 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia.From October 15–17, iRAYPLE's Mexico partner represented the brand at 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐌𝐑𝐎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, presenting 𝐀𝐆𝐕 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 that significantly enhance factory logistics efficiency, safety, and flexibility. The booth attracted strong attention from local industrial professionals and manufacturing experts seeking intelligent automation upgrades.Meanwhile, from October 21–24, iRAYPLE's Indonesia partner is exhibiting at 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐊 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐀 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, located at JIExpo, Kemayoran. The showcase features 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄'𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐌𝐑, and 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, which together provide a total automation solution for production and warehouse systems — helping enterprises improve efficiency, reduce manual handling, and achieve intelligent transformation.As iRAYPLE continues to grow its international footprint, the company remains committed to empowering global industries with innovative and reliable smart manufacturing and logistics automation solutions.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

