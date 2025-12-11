Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (X2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 at 2355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 22a

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

 

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Conditions of Release (X2)

 

ACCUSED: Arlyn R. Sunderland

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 9th, 2025, at approximately 2355 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection with Vermont Route 22a in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Arlyn R. Sunderland (30) of Shoreham, Vermont. Sunderland was found to be in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.

 

Sunderland was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sunderland was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 2nd, 2026, at 1230 hours.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/26 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

