Rutland Barracks / Crash, DUI Drugs-Refusal, Impeding

CASE#: 25B4008909

TROOPER: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2025 at approximately 1828 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI -Drug Refusal, Impeding Public Officers

ACCUSED: John Vandetti

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 10, 2025, at approximately 1828 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Cold River Road in Shrewsbury, VT. While speaking with the operator, John Vandetti, Troopers detected signs of drug impairment. Vandetti was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Vandetti was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI-Drug Refusal and Impeding Public Officers at a later time and date.

Troopers were assisted by the Shrewsbury Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Services.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026, at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.