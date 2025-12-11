Rutland Barracks / Crash, DUI Drugs-Refusal, Impeding
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008909
TROOPER: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2025 at approximately 1828 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI -Drug Refusal, Impeding Public Officers
ACCUSED: John Vandetti
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 10, 2025, at approximately 1828 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Cold River Road in Shrewsbury, VT. While speaking with the operator, John Vandetti, Troopers detected signs of drug impairment. Vandetti was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Vandetti was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI-Drug Refusal and Impeding Public Officers at a later time and date.
Troopers were assisted by the Shrewsbury Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Services.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026, at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
