Re: Traffic Alert- 89 NB in area of 103.2 / Milton

89 NB in the area of mm 103.2 NB, in the Milton area, is down to one lane due to a 3 car motor vehicle accident with injury.

This incident is expected to last until further notice as crews work the scene Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









