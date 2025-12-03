Quantum Brilliance Appoints Experienced Semiconductor CEO and Director as Independent Board Chair

Brian Wong, Independent Board Chair of Quantum Brilliance

Brian Wong named Chair to help advance QB’s Integrated Quantum Chip roadmap and deepen semiconductor collaboration

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance (QB), a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology, today announced that technology industry executive Brian Wong has been appointed as the Independent Board Chair.In this role, Wong will work with the board and executive team to provide guidance and strategic insight to help advance QB’s mission to turn its pioneering room-temperature, diamond-based quantum chip technology into compact quantum devices that can be deployed anywhere.A serial entrepreneur, who has bult deep-tech businesses and products in laser arrays, RFID, semiconductors, and sensors, Wong will help grow QB’s customer base for compact, and easy to deploy quantum chips.Wong has more than 40 years of experience in semiconductor sector, including time in CEO and other C-level roles at both private and public companies. He has served as an independent board director at eight technology companies and multiple non-profits. He has also raised over $200 million in equity funding and has formed strategic partnerships and investments with more than two dozen international companies in the semiconductor, computing, sensors, automotive and battery sectors."I’m honored to join the board of Quantum Brilliance as the Chair," said Wong. "Quantum Brilliance’s diamond-based quantum hardware removes one of the biggest deployment barriers in the field—the need for large, expensive cryo-coolers—and positions the company to deliver small, cost-efficient, room temperature quantum sensors and fault-tolerant computing devices into our growing Quantum Diamond ecosystem.”“We are thrilled to welcome Brian Wong as our Chair,” said Mark Luo, CEO of Quantum Brilliance. “As QB advances the integration of diamond materials into the semiconductor value chain, we’re entering a transformative period of innovation. Brian’s leadership will be key to accelerating our growth trajectory and strategic partnerships.”Wong is a managing director at the investment banking firm Pantek Partners where he specializes in advising clients on private placements and M&A in hard tech and deep tech sectors. He is also the president of Moso4 Advisory Inc., a consulting firm that supports clients in the AI/computing, semiconductor, photonic, and battery technology sectors.He previously led product strategy as Chief Product Officer at Impinj (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RFID connectivity company, and has served as the president and CEO of TriLumina, Enevate Corp, D2Audio Corporation, and Primarion. Additionally, he has 17 years of aerospace and defense experience at TRW Defense & Space Systems Group developing electronic sensing and communication systems for classified spacecraft programs as well as heading up dual-use technology projects.Wong holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from USC, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from UCLA and has completed graduate management programs at UCLA Anderson School of Management.About Quantum Brilliance (QB)Quantum Brilliance is a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology, specializing in the design, fabrication and manufacturing of small, ruggedized diamond quantum devices, operating at room temperature.With operations in Australia and Germany, QB’s mission is to enable the mass deployment of quantum technology, facilitating its integration into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems.QB has attracted world-leading scientific and commercial talent in Australia and Europe. Its international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and include governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners., supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners.For more information, visit quantumbrilliance.com

