Survey Reveals Money Worries and Social Media Are Rewriting New Year’s Resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans look ahead to 2026, a new nationwide survey of 300 tutors from Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network, shows that financial caution, social media pressure, and a desire for more intentional routines now shape how people approach personal change. Tutors say students still believe in fresh starts, but are choosing goals that feel realistic and sustainable rather than dramatic.“We are seeing a significant cultural shift toward more intentional, sustainable lifestyles rooted in emotional well-being,” said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. “People are stepping away from the pressures of hustle culture and toward goals that prioritize balance, steadiness, and self-awareness. Nearly three in four tutors say their clients feel hopeful about the year ahead, which tells us that people still believe in personal growth. They just want change that fits their values and their real lives.”Financial caution is influencing 2026 goalsEconomic uncertainty is steering students toward more practical skills and long-term security. Tutors report students choosing career-focused subjects, including tech, design and software skills, business and finance subjects, and career-advancement skills like public speaking and presentations. Many describe a move away from broad ambition and toward targeted skills that offer stability.“There is a noticeable rise in students wanting multiple income streams,” one tutor noted. “They are looking at short-term skill programs, certifications, and fields with high demand. Their goals are less about what sounds exciting and more about what feels sustainable and secure.”Granier said this aligns with what Superprof sees across the platform. “Economic pressure is pushing people to rethink how they prepare for their future. Students are prioritizing financial stability and upskilling, and they are looking for guidance that helps them grow without adding unnecessary strain.”Social media is both support and distractionThe survey also explored how social media affects progress. Nearly half of tutors say social platforms make improvement easier by offering inspiration or community. At the same time, more than a third say social media makes progress harder by driving comparison or encouraging shortcuts.Students often arrive armed with advice from influencers or viral productivity trends, but still struggle to apply those ideas with consistency. One tutor shared that “learning something through short videos gives only the surface. Students still need depth and real practice.” Another said that productivity tools alone “cannot replace steady habits.”According to Granier, this tension reflects a broader cultural conversation. “Social media can motivate people, but it also creates pressure. Many students are now questioning not just what they consume online, but how they consume it. They want digital boundaries and healthier habits that support long-term well-being.”What works best: tutors identify patterns behind successful resolutionsThe survey asked tutors which types of resolutions are most likely to last. Four themes rose to the top:- Starting small and building gradually- Tying goals to personal values or emotions- Setting measurable targets- Seeking support from a partner, coach, or groupDespite the economic strain and cultural fatigue many students feel, the outlook for 2026 is surprisingly positive. Nearly three in four tutors say their clients feel hopeful and motivated about the year ahead. About the same share believe 2026 will end better than it began for most of the people they work with. A strong majority say New Year’s resolutions still matter, which shows that the cultural pull of a fresh start remains intact.Thinking about support for your 2026 goals, or interested in becoming a tutor yourself? Visit www.superprof.com to find your perfect tutor or start teaching.About the SurveyThe 2026 New Year’s Resolutions and Self-Improvement Survey was conducted via Google Forms among 300 Superprof tutors across the United States in November 2025.About SuperprofSuperprof is the world’s largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 1,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals.

