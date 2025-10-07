New Superprof Survey Reveals How Social Media and Pop Culture Are Reshaping American Reading Habits

From viral BookTok reads to big-screen adaptations, audiences are letting culture decide their next page-turner

PARIS, FRANCE, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cooler weather drives people indoors, Americans are reaching for books. But what they read and how much they spend is increasingly shaped by social media. A new survey from Superprof , the world’s largest tutoring network, reveals how BookTok and online communities are fueling a cultural reading boom with real economic impact.Key Takeaways from the SurveyConducted in September, when National Read a Book Day and International Literacy Day bring reading into the spotlight, the survey uncovered trends showing Americans read casually but spend enthusiastically when online hype hits. Highlights include:● Most Americans are Casual Readers: 43% read 3–10 books per year.● Social Media Drives Action: 59% read books because of BookTok/Bookstagram; 44% buy/borrow within a week.● BookTok’s Economic Effect: 42% will buy if library waitlists are too long; 43% admit to overspending due to hype.● Most Popular Book Retailers: 60% buy from Amazon, 45% from chain bookstores, 40% from indies, 29% from used stores.“The findings show just how much culture shapes consumption,” said Mina Ozdemir, Public Relations Manager at Superprof. “Once written off as a fading industry, bookstores are now thriving thanks to the power of online communities. Almost half of Americans are buying from chain bookstores again, proving that reading isn’t just a private habit, it’s a cultural movement with real economic impact.”Page to ScreenThe survey also shows that readers’ habits extend beyond the page, directly shaping how they experience film and TV.● Accuracy Matters on Screen: 78% want faithful adaptations; 81% have read a book after watching its adaptation.● Most Anticipated 2025 Adaptations: Survey respondents are eagerly awaiting several of the year’s biggest book-to-film adaptations:1. 25% want to see Stephen King’s The Long Walk, which opened in theaters on September 12, though it also took the lead in “most worried to disappoint.”2. 10% want to see Frankenstein by Mary Shelley.3. 9% picked The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins as their most-anticipated adaptation.4. 6% chose Wicked: For Good, based on the novel Wicked by Gregory Maguire.5. 6% chose The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware.“Pop culture has an undeniable impact on how, when, and why students engage with texts. While social media drives reading tastes for adults, celebrities can be powerful tastemakers for young readers,” said Natalie Jorges-Castellanos, Tutor at SuperProf. “I’ve had students dive into Sylvia Plath after a Taylor Swift reference, or pick up Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon when they learned it’s a favorite of President Obama. When readers see their cultural icons influenced by literature, they feel a deeper connection to the text.”From BookTok buzz to box-office hits, the findings confirm that reading isn’t just a solitary pastime but a cultural movement fueling excitement, spending, and new generations of readers.The survey of 267 adults was conducted via SurveyMonkey in September 2025.To find the perfect tutor for everything from reading proficiency to creative writing assistance, or to sign up to become one, visit superprof.com About SuperprofSuperprof is the world’s largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 2,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals.

