Side Hustles, Smart Spending, and AI: How Americans Are Funding the Holidays to Beat Inflation

PARIS, FRANCE, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season begins, a new nationwide survey from Superprof , the world’s largest tutoring network, reveals how Americans are finding creative ways to fund their festivities while keeping an eye on financial wellness.The survey asked respondents about their plans for holiday spending, saving, and earning. The results show that respondents are eager to celebrate, yet mindful of their wallets.● Inflation is reshaping habits, not just budgets: 49% of respondents say they are cutting back on gifts, and 25% are traveling less to afford the season.● Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) Americans plan to spend about the same as last year.● One-third (33%) expect to spend more, while 24% plan to spend less.● Only 2% report spending more as a direct result of inflation.“People aren’t skipping the holidays—they’re redefining them,” said Mina Ozdemir, Public Relations Manager at Superprof. “Even with rising costs, Americans are finding creative ways to preserve the joy of the season. They’re turning to side hustles, smarter budgeting, and even AI to stretch every dollar.”Side Hustles, Savings, and Smart StrategiesMost respondents (71%) will rely on their regular paycheck to cover holiday costs, but nearly half (46%) will draw from savings, and 38% are using side hustle income such as tutoring, pet sitting, or reselling items online. Another 37% say they’ll use credit cards or buy-now-pay-later plans to afford the season.This trend reflects a broader movement toward diversified income, especially among younger adults who see flexible work as a buffer against economic uncertainty. From freelance gigs to teaching online, Americans are blending creativity with pragmatism to keep holiday spending on track.“I’ve noticed a big shift in the conversations I have with students lately. More people want to understand how to earn smarter, not harder,” said Konrad Hawkinson, Superprof finance tutor. “They’re not just chasing extra cash for the holidays; they’re actively wanting to learn how to navigate this new financial landscape with confidence through learning new skills. Tutoring has allowed me to do the same, turning my skills into flexible, steady income that keeps me financially confident year-round.”AI Joins the Holiday ChecklistTechnology is also reshaping how people plan their celebrations. More than half (55%) of respondents have used AI tools to help manage holiday tasks, from organizing lists (31%) and finding deals (12%) to generating gift ideas (6%); 45% say they haven’t turned to AI for help.These findings signal growing comfort with AI as a practical budgeting and planning tool especially among younger consumers looking to save time and money.Even with creative strategies, the emotional toll of the holidays remains. Nearly 70% of respondents feel at least some financial stress, 38% say they feel “a lot” of stress, and 32% feel “some.” Over half (57%) expect it will take one to three months to recover financially after the holidays, and 5% expect recovery to take six months or more.Superprof’s findings reveal that while inflation has reshaped how Americans celebrate, it hasn’t diminished their desire to connect, give, and find meaning during the holidays. Many are simply approaching the season with more intention, and in some cases, a second paycheck.“The spirit of the holidays isn’t fading—it’s evolving,” Ozdemir added. “We’re seeing Americans prioritize experiences and financial mindfulness in equal measure. It’s a reminder that celebrating wisely is its own form of self-care.”About the SurveyThe 2025 Holiday Spending & Saving Report surveyed 216 U.S. adults (ages 18–99) via SurveyMonkey in October 2025. Respondents represented a cross-section of income levels and regions across the United States.Thinking about learning more about saving, personal finance, or starting your own side hustle? Visit www.superprof.com to find your perfect tutor or start teaching today.###About SuperprofSuperprof is the world’s largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 1,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals.

