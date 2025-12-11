13-Year-Old Author Annabelle White Releases Debut Novel The Broken, a Middle-Grade Fantasy

The Broken Annabelle White Annabelle White holds her debut novel, The Broken

Born in the earliest days of COVID-19 and completed across her middle-school years, The Broken introduces a powerful new young voice in storytelling.

The Broken has been with me my whole life. From starting it during COVID to working with my mentor, author Jason Wright, this book has grown up with me. Holding a finished copy feels surreal.” — Annabelle White

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirteen-year-old author Annabelle White has announced the release of her debut novel, The Broken. The book is a heartfelt middle-grade fantasy born during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought to life through years of determination, imagination, and mentorship.White began writing the story in elementary school. Now, nearly through middle school herself, she celebrates the publication of a book that grew alongside her. “The Broken has been with me my whole life,” White said. “From starting it during COVID to working with my mentor, author Jason Wright, this book has grown up with me. Holding a finished copy feels surreal.”At the center of The Broken is young protagonist May Deprate, a girl who has perfected the art of disappearing. Blending in is her middle-school survival strategy. Her top priorities include making sure no one remembers she skipped a grade, calls on her in class, or — worst of all — tries to become her friend. But everything changes the instant she snaps a pencil in frustration, and it magically repairs itself in her hand.That single, impossible moment forces May into a life-altering choice: train in a powerful and possibly dangerous family secret, or cling to the safe “normal” life she’s always wanted. As her abilities intensify, her family bonds deepen, and a new friendship at school begins to matter more than she expected, May realizes her unusual gift may be stronger — and far more important — than she ever imagined.When everything she loves is threatened, May must decide whether she can overcome her doubts and fear long enough to use her gift to save what matters most, even if doing so requires risking everything."I've spoken to thousands of young writers across the country," Wright said. "But I don't think I've ever met someone quite like Annabelle. She's writing at such a high level that readers will soon forget she and her lead characters are the same age. She's quite simply the most gifted young wordsmith I've ever met."White dreams of attending Yale University one day — inspired in part by one of her literary heroes, Ron Chernow. In the meantime, she plans to keep creating. "As long as the ideas keep coming, I'll be writing."The Broken is now available from Emerging Bookshelf and at annabellejwhite.com. About the AuthorAnnabelle White discovered her love of storytelling early and began writing The Broken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the mentorship of bestselling author Jason F. Wright, she developed the novel across her middle-school years, nurturing both her craft and her confidence. White plans to continue writing and hopes to study at Yale University, following in the footsteps of some of her literary inspirations.

