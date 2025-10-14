Christmas Jars cookbook offers homemade twist on 20-year-old tradition

The Christmas Jars Cookbook – Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours Jason and Kodi Wright Jadi's Happy Rolo Pretzels The Less Famous Reindeer Pops Magical Magazine Christmas Tree

Jason and Kodi Wright share family recipes, crafts and stories to extend the global movement that changed millions of lives

If you'd told us twenty years ago that a jar of spare change would one day lead to a cookbook, we probably would've laughed—right after asking if that cookbook came with coupons for takeout.” — Jason F. Wright

WOODSTOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright and his wife Kodi Wright, in partnership with Shadow Mountain Publishing, have released " The Christmas Jars Cookbook : Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours" today everywhere books are sold. The unusual cookbook celebrates the 20th anniversary of Wright's beloved novel " Christmas Jars " and offers families creative new ways to participate in the global giving movement that has inspired millions.Since the publication of "Christmas Jars" in 2005, the simple tradition of filling a jar with spare change throughout the year and anonymously giving it to someone in need at Christmas has grown into a phenomenon. Families in every state and more than a dozen countries have given away jars totaling millions of dollars, transforming the lives of both givers and recipients. The movement has inspired a feature film, a podcast, and countless acts of kindness. Now, this deeply personal cookbook invites readers to extend generosity beyond financial gifts through homemade recipes, creative crafts, and heartfelt stories."If you'd told us twenty years ago that a jar of spare change would one day lead to a cookbook, we probably would've laughed—right after asking if that cookbook came with coupons for takeout," Jason said. "Back then, we were just a young family with a recycled pickle jar sitting on our kitchen counter. We tossed in change whenever we could and gave it away at Christmas. Simple. Meaningful. Sticky, because someone — me — never remembered to rinse out the jar first."When Jason wrote "Christmas Jars," the couple hoped a few readers might be inspired to start their own jars. They never imagined that families, classrooms, churches, and entire neighborhoods would join in. Over the years, people began asking a question that would shape this new project: "What can we put in the jar besides money?""That question stuck with us," Kodi explained. "So we started dreaming. What if the next generation of Christmas Jars could be filled with something homemade? Something tasty or creative that could spread the same spirit of generosity? Before we knew it, our kitchen had become a test lab for cocoa mixes, soup jars, and more kinds of caramel than we care to admit."The 176-page cookbook features 30 recipes for treats and crafts suitable for all skill levels, and true stories from the Christmas Jars community. The Wrights describe the journey of creating it with characteristic humor: "We burned a few things. We spilled a lot. And once, Jason confused baking soda with cornstarch — a rookie mistake that will live in family legend. But we laughed our way through it, and somewhere in the flour cloud, The Christmas Jars Cookbook was born."The recipes range from beloved family favorites like Level-up S'mores Cookies and The Less Famous Reindeer Pops to Ginger's Cream Cookies, a recipe traced to Kodi's great-great-grandmother. The crafts include projects that even beginners can manage, all designed to be given away rather than kept."It's part cookbook, part craft guide, and part reminder that kindness is supposed to be fun," Kodi said. "We wanted this to feel like sitting around our kitchen table—snacking, laughing, and making something beautiful together. The best part? You don't have to be a chef, crafter, or professional jar decorator to join in. Just start where you are. Grab a jar, some ribbon, a recipe, and a generous heart."The cookbook includes inspiring stories from people who have given and received Christmas Jars over the past two decades, demonstrating the profound impact of simple acts of generosity. It also features a favorite Christmas Jar memory from Jason, Kodi, and their four children. For the Wrights, the project represents both a celebration of the movement's 20th anniversary and an invitation to continue spreading kindness in creative new ways."We hope this book feels like an invitation—to cook, to create, to laugh at the messes, and to give something from your hands and your heart," Jason added. "Because after all these years, we still believe what that first little jar taught us: small, simple acts of kindness can change lives—sometimes even your own. And yes, we promise—this time, the jars are clean.""The Christmas Jars Cookbook: Recipes, Crafts, and Heartwarming Stories from Our Family to Yours" is available in hardcover, digital, and audiobook formats wherever books are sold. For more information about the cookbook, the Christmas Jars movement, and upcoming events, visit www.jasonfwright.com

