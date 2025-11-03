Kindness Card Movement launches nonprofit, expands mission of giving gift cards to those in need

Kindness Card Movement Jason Wright of the Kindness Card Movement Visit kindnesscardmovement.com for more info. Jason Wright speaks about the Kindness Card Movement to a church group in Maryland.

Grassroots nonprofit invites schools, churches, and communities to build bridges—one card and one conversation at a time

There's a staggering need to not just donate funds, but to educate young people to better see people and their problems differently.” — Jason F. Wright

WOODSTOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kindness Card Movement today announced it has been recognized as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a milestone that positions the growing grassroots effort to reach more people in need through simple, personal acts of generosity.Founded by author and speaker Jason F. Wright , the movement follows a simple, proven pattern. Participants may either carry gift cards and engage strangers in uplifting conversation themselves, or they may donate to Wright's efforts to do so in their honor. Since its informal launch, Wright and his supporters nationwide have shared thousands of cards and conversations, with more than $50,000 in donated gift cards distributed to individuals and families facing hunger, homelessness, and hopelessness.“After three years of running this informally and often on fumes, I’m so thankful for the good friends and advisers who recommended we take this step to formalize the Kindness Card Movement,” Wright said. “This is a huge milestone in our journey to helping more people and spreading the movement one card and one conversation at a time.”With nonprofit status secured, the organization is developing expanded programming and outreach for partners across the country. “With this new entity, I look forward to visiting schools, churches, and conferences to share our stories and to build bridges between those who have plenty, and those who have nothing,” Wright added. "There's a staggering need to not just donate funds, but to educate young people to better see people and their problems differently."Wright also announced that the next phase of growth will be guided by his Kindness Card Movement Leadership Circle, a diverse group of donors and advisors who provide counsel, direction, and strategy. Members of the Circle are passionate supporters who not only invest financially, but also help shape outreach initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and ensure the organization remains grounded in its founding mission: to see, serve, and connect through everyday kindness.The Kindness Card Movement and its stories have been featured on national and local media, including GMA3, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Deseret News, and outlets from coast to coast, amplifying a simple message: small, personal kindness changes lives.Wright invites anyone interested to participate in these three ways:GIVE: Make a tax-deductible donation or sponsor gift cards.GATHER: Invite the Kindness Card Movement to speak at your school, church, conference, or community event.GO: Carry a few cards, look people in the eye, listen to their stories, and share hope wherever you go.About the Kindness Card MovementThe Kindness Card Movement is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that equips people and communities to see, serve, and connect through small acts of generosity—often sparked by a simple gift card and a genuine conversation. Through teaching resources, community events, and nationwide outreach, the movement helps ordinary people make an extraordinary difference, one person at a time. Learn more at kindnesscardmovement.com

