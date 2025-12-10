Pomexpo Holiday Market Yalda Expands Programming as Excitement Builds for December 13 Event

Shoppers are encouraged to attend with friends, share ideas, discover gift inspiration together, and enjoy a lively, communal experience free from New York’s winter cold. Brooklyn-based craft brewery Back Home Beer announced that it will launch its newest seasonal release, Yalda Queen II, exclusively at Pomexpo. Lively exchange between Pomexpo customers and creators

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As New York prepares for another frigid weekend of holiday shopping, Pomexpo’s Holiday Market Yalda is heating up with new experiences, new partners, and growing community buzz ahead of its debut this Saturday, December 13. The 7,000-square-foot indoor market in the Flatiron District—already recognized as New York City’s first-ever Yalda holiday market—continues to evolve into one of the season’s most anticipated cultural events.

Organized by Pomexpo, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Holiday Market Yalda brings together community, culture, and craftsmanship in a warm indoor setting that offers New Yorkers an alternative to the city’s outdoor holiday markets.

This week, Brooklyn-based craft brewery Back Home Beer announced that it will launch its newest seasonal release, Yalda Queen II, exclusively at Pomexpo, marking the beer’s first public appearance. The acclaimed woman-owned brewery’s involvement further illustrates the event’s commitment to uplifting independent, immigrant, and women-led creators.

Organizers have also extended an invitation to New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani to join the celebration. With his public support of local businesses, immigrant communities, and women entrepreneurs, Pomexpo aligns closely with the mayor-elect’s values. Attendance is not yet confirmed, but organizers say his presence is “very possible,” and preparations are underway in case he joins the festivities.

Pomexpo is also proud to welcome a new sponsor: New York Dog Spa & Hotel, a beloved Manhattan business with two locations. Their support reflects the growing momentum and enthusiasm surrounding the event as the final countdown begins.

Inside the heated indoor venue, guests can explore far more than a traditional holiday market. Pomexpo features 43 curated vendors, offering unique and thoughtfully crafted gifts—from jewelry, art, textiles, clothing, and home décor to pastries, skincare, floral creations, and culturally inspired goods. Shoppers are encouraged to attend with friends, share ideas, discover gift inspiration together, and enjoy a lively, communal experience free from New York’s winter cold.

Enhancing the festive atmosphere, DJ Lil Buddy will provide an all-day soundtrack featuring global rhythms, modern holiday beats, and uplifting selections that transform the market into a vibrant cultural celebration.

“Pomexpo is as much a community experience as it is a shopping event,” said organizer Hedi Yousefi. “It’s a place where you can meet the makers, discover meaningful gifts, enjoy DJ Lil Buddy’s music, purchase the new Yalda Queen II, and support a diverse community of talented entrepreneurs—all in a warm and welcoming environment.”

FREE TICKETS REQUIRED — RSVP ON EVENTBRITE

Attendance is free, but an Eventbrite ticket is required for entry.

Guests may optionally add a donation during RSVP to support Pomexpo’s nonprofit mission.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pomexpo-holiday-yalda-market-tickets-1835827823439

Pomexpo Holiday Market Yalda

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Flatiron District, NYC

Indoor | Heated | 7,000 sq. ft. | 43 Vendors | DJ Lil Buddy | Seasonal Launch of Yalda Queen II

More information: https://www.pomexpo.com/

Pomexpo Holiday Market | Yalda

