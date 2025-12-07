Pomexpo Brings the Magic of Yalda to the Flatiron District with One-Day Holiday Market on December 13

This happy crowd of shoppers are finding lots to choose from. Poemxpo is a great place to share gift ideas with friends. Everyone gathers around to see each others' amazing discoveries.

An immersive indoor market spotlighting independent creators, women-led businesses, and rich cultural traditions.

Yalda is about light, connection, and renewal. This market is our way of bringing people together through culture, creativity, and shared experience during the most meaningful time of the year.” — Hedi Yousefi, Founder and Creative Director of Pomexpo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, as New Yorkers brace for freezing temperatures and crowded outdoor holiday markets, Pomexpo invites the city indoors to celebrate light, culture, and community at the Pomexpo Holiday Market | Yalda. The one-day cultural marketplace takes place Saturday, December 13 at 45 West 25th Street in the Flatiron District—a warm, spacious, 7,000-square-foot indoor venue offering a welcome alternative to shopping outside in the cold or navigating packed malls.

Produced by Pomexpo, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Holiday Yalda Market brings together 43 independent artists and small businesses for a festive, gallery-style shopping experience inspired by the ancient tradition of Yalda—the celebration of the longest night of the year and the return of light.

Pomexpo’s Holiday Market | Yalda marks the first-ever Yalda market in New York City, introducing this cultural celebration to a wider audience while supporting local artists and entrepreneurs.

Guests can explore a curated mix of art, jewelry, fashion, home décor, food, and drinks, meet the makers behind the brands, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with creativity, storytelling, and seasonal warmth. The market will also feature live music throughout the day, adding to the celebratory spirit and creating an inviting refuge from winter weather.

After drawing more than 4,300 visitors to its last Norooz Market, Pomexpo expects 6,000–8,000 guests throughout the day for this holiday edition.

“Yalda is about light, connection, and renewal—exactly what Pomexpo stands for,” said Hedi Yousefi, Founder and Creative Director of Pomexpo. “This market is our way of bringing people together through culture, creativity, and shared experience during the most meaningful time of the year.”

Pomexpo is dedicated to empowering independent artists, supporting women-led businesses, and strengthening NYC’s creative economy through high-impact cultural events. Each market transforms a Manhattan venue into a destination where commerce and culture meet in a way that is deeply human and community-driven—all while offering New Yorkers a warm, comfortable environment to shop, explore, and connect.

Event Details

Event: Pomexpo Holiday Market | Yalda

Date: Saturday, December 13 from 10am to 6pm

Location: 45 W 25th Street, Flatiron District, Manhattan

Vendors: 43 curated artists and entrepreneurs

Expected Attendance: 6,000–8,000 visitors

Experience Highlights: Indoor shopping, culture, community, and live music

RSVP Information

Attendance is free and donations are encouraged — RSVP is required via Eventbrite:

🔗 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pomexpo-holiday-yalda-market-tickets-1835827823439

To learn more about Pomexpo and view highlights from past markets, visit pomexpo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.