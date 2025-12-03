BelWave Strengthens Its Role in Powering Texas Technology Growth

BelWave. Real people. Reliable connections.

BelWave Joins the Team Delivering Network Infrastructure for a Major AI Facility in the Region

As Texas builds out the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure, the networks that underpin those developments must perform without compromise, and we’re proud to be chosen for that role.” — Brad Belton, President, Chief Technology Officer of BelWave

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s fastest-growing hubs for advanced technology, hosting major innovation centers for companies such as Dell Technologies, Texas Instruments and Oracle Corporation. Against this backdrop, BelWave today announced that it has been selected to provide network systems and services for a large-scale facility devoted to artificial intelligence, based in North Texas. The client and facility remain under confidentiality given competitive sensitivities, but the scope is among the most ambitious AI infrastructure investments the region has seen.

The project underscores that as Texas climbs into the forefront of technology and AI innovation, organizations increasingly turn to local connectivity and systems providers with enterprise-grade capabilities. BelWave, whose enterprise clientele already includes leading global corporations such as Lockheed Martin, LG Electronics, Siemens and Motorola Solutions, has been trusted to build the network architecture behind mission-critical operations.

“Being selected to support the connectivity behind a facility of this magnitude is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Brad Belton, President, Chief Technology Officer of BelWave. “As Texas builds out the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure, the networks that underpin those developments must perform without compromise, and we’re proud to be chosen for that role.”

BelWave’s network architecture is designed to meet the most demanding requirements for latency, reliability and security. With an owned-and-operated hybrid network (fiber plus fixed wireless), multi-provider upstream redundancy, 24/7 monitoring and fast local support, BelWave is positioned to deliver the uptime and performance that advanced research and AI workloads demand.

Throughout its services portfolio, BelWave has helped clients design, deploy and manage mission-critical connectivity solutions — from fixed wireless access and voice services, to colocation data-centers and full “Network as a Service” (NaaS) offerings including WiFi, LAN, security and access control systems. This depth of experience enables BelWave to support large-scale, secure and high-performance infrastructure initiatives like the one it has just been chosen for.

The company’s growing portfolio of Fortune 500 and public-sector clients reflects its deep roots in powering high-demand, high-security environments across North Texas.

“Organizations driving the future of AI and advanced manufacturing rely on uninterrupted connectivity,” added Belton. “From defense to communications to smart systems, BelWave is proud to provide the networks behind the innovations shaping Texas — and the world.”

About BelWave

BelWave is a Dallas–Fort Worth-based connectivity provider delivering enterprise-grade internet, private networks and managed technology solutions across North Texas. Known for responsive local support and rock-solid reliability, BelWave helps organizations stay connected, productive and future-ready.

www.belwave.com

Legal Disclaimer:

