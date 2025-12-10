WeaponUp Launches the Inspiring Women Fund to Empower Women to Achieve Their Dreams

WeaponUp's first in-person event in Miami, FL kicked off the Inspiring Women Fund A woman practicing sword yoga at WeaponUp's in person event in Miami WeaponUp instructor teaching and practicing sword yoga post-event in Miami

WeaponUP launches the Inspiring Women Fund, donating and matching all event profits to support women’s projects, goals, and dreams. Applications open Jan–Feb.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeaponUP , the pioneering digital fitness platform known for creating the original sword-yoga fusion practice, today announced the launch of the Inspiring Women Fund , a new philanthropic initiative dedicated to uplifting women across the WeaponUP community and beyond.Created to recognise and support women pursuing creative projects, philanthropic initiatives, entrepreneurial ideas, or artistic endeavours, the Inspiring Women Fund reflects WeaponUP’s core belief that movement is just the beginning — and that empowered women create empowered communities.As part of this commitment, 100% of profits from all WeaponUP in-person events — including the brand’s recent Miami activation, The Awakening — will be donated directly to the Inspiring Women Fund. To further amplify impact, WeaponUP will match every dollar contributed through these events, doubling the support available for each award cycle.“We’ve always known that WeaponUP is there for the women who show up for themselves — and for each other,” said Sabina Storberg, Founder and CEO of WeaponUP. “The Inspiring Women Fund is our way of honoring the stories, dreams, and ambitions that often go unseen. We want to help women rise in the ways that matter most to them.”WeaponUP also announced its first Inspiring Women Fund recipient, selected during the fund’s inaugural internal review: Mariana Menchaca of Mexico City, an artist and WeaponUP community member whose story and creative vision deeply resonated with the team. Her journey will be highlighted in a forthcoming feature.Application Window Opens January–February 2026The Inspiring Women Fund will open its public nomination and application window in January and February, inviting women within the WeaponUP community — or those nominated by someone who knows their story — to apply. The next award will be granted in March 2026.Full application details, eligibility criteria, and nomination guidelines will be shared on WeaponUP’s social platforms and official website.About WeaponUPWeaponUp is a digital fitness and wellness platform dedicated to sword yoga, a unique fusion of the tai chi straight sword and vinyasa yoga. The platform ships a practice sword directly to members’ doors and offers a fully online, on-demand studio with hundreds of classes for all levels. WeaponUp is HSA/FSA eligible, allowing members to use their health spending accounts toward the program. Today, thousands of women practice with WeaponUp from home, building strength, confidence, and coordination through mindful movement.

Introducing the WeaponUp Inspiring Women Fund

