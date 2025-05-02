Submit Release
WeaponUP Now Accepts HSA/FSA Payments Through Flex

WeaponUP Membership + Sword now eligible for HSA/FSA payments.

By making our memberships and swords HSA/FSA eligible, we’re not just promoting wellness—we’re making it easier for people to invest in it.”
— Sabina Storberg
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeaponUP, the digital sword-yoga fusion platform, is proud to announce its new partnership with Flex, enabling customers to use their Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to purchase both the WeaponUP Membership and the Membership + Sword bundle.

This collaboration makes WeaponUP’s unique blend of martial arts, yoga, and mindful movement more accessible to individuals using pre-tax health benefits—recognizing the platform’s role in preventative health, stress relief, and physical fitness.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Sabina Storberg, founder of WeaponUP. “We created WeaponUP to help people reconnect with their bodies and build confidence through movement. By making our memberships and swords HSA/FSA eligible, we’re not just promoting wellness—we’re making it easier for people to invest in it. Movement is medicine, and now more people can access that on their own terms.”

WeaponUP members can use HSA/FSA funds to subscribe, and if needed, Flex provides a telehealth-powered Letter of Medical Necessity (LOMN) as part of the checkout experience.

To learn more or subscribe, visit www.theweaponup.com.

Sabina Storberg
WeaponUP
+1 910-315-0412
