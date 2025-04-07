Submit Release
WeaponUP Announces New Sword + Membership Offer

Two raised arms holding straight swords in opposite directions, with bold text reading “Sword + Membership” across the center. The WeaponUP logo appears in the bottom right corner.

Train like a warrior—WeaponUP’s Sword + Membership Bundle is here. Sword yoga, redefined.

Our mission is to bring the power of sword-based movement into people’s homes in a way that feels both beautiful and empowering,”
— Sabina Storberg
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeaponUP, the online platform known for its unique blend of swords and movement has launched a new Sword + Membership Bundle for its growing community of practitioners.

This new offer includes full access to WeaponUP’s on-demand classes, structured programs, and live sessions, along with a hand-selected Kung Fu straight sword tailored to the user. It’s designed to simplify the journey into sword yoga—WeaponUP’s signature fitness fusion of yoga, martial arts, and mindful movement.

By combining balance, strength, and flexibility, sword yoga offers an innovative at-home fitness experience for practitioners of all levels. The Sword + Membership Bundle brings together everything needed to begin or deepen practice, making it easier than ever to train with intention and consistency from anywhere in the United States.

“Our mission is to bring the power of sword-based movement into people’s homes in a way that feels both beautiful and empowering,” said Sabina Storberg, CEO of WeaponUP and creator of sword yoga. “This bundle is a reflection of that—removing the guesswork and making it simple to start training with confidence.”

For more information, visit www.theweaponup.com.

