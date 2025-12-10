What Should New Fresno Courthouse Look Like? Public Workshop on Thursday

A workshop will be held Thursday to inform the public about details for the nearly $750 million project. The judicial council’s ideal plan puts a new 11-story, 413,000-square foot courthouse yards away from the current one, where the sheriff’s office stands.

