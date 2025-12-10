Submit Release
C.A.: Vacatur of Child Pornography Conviction Requires More Than Showing of Past Abuse

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a 2021 statute allowing a convict to seek vacatur of his or her conviction if the crime “was a direct result of being a victim of…sexual violence” does not require that the abuse be ongoing at the time of the charged incident, drawing a separate opinion as to the interpretation of the statute, but does mandate that there be “a close causative nexus” between the arrest and the offense at issue.

