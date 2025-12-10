Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,165 in the last 365 days.

Huntington Beach loses challenge in federal court to state sanctuary law

A federal judge has dismissed Huntington Beach’s lawsuit against the state’s landmark sanctuary law, which limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. Judge Sunshine S. Sykes, of the US District Court for the Central District of California, ruled Dec. 1 that the city lacked standing to challenge the law in federal court.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Huntington Beach loses challenge in federal court to state sanctuary law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more