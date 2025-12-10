Huntington Beach loses challenge in federal court to state sanctuary law

A federal judge has dismissed Huntington Beach’s lawsuit against the state’s landmark sanctuary law, which limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. Judge Sunshine S. Sykes, of the US District Court for the Central District of California, ruled Dec. 1 that the city lacked standing to challenge the law in federal court.

