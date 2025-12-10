Trump must end National Guard deployment in L.A., judge rules

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer ruled that deployment was illegal — a decision that was challenged and ultimately reversed by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court said the esoteric law Trump invoked to wrest command of the Guard from the governor afforded him “a great level of deference” to determine whether a rebellion was underway in Los Angeles, as the Justice Department claimed at the time.

