Bolt Printing Enhances Thick-Jacket Embroidery With New Magnetic Hooping System

A detailed view of embroidery on a heavy work jacket showing clean stitching and consistent tension. Using a magnetic hooping system to secure a thick winter jacket before embroidery.

Bolt Printing installs a magnetic hooping system that improves stitch quality on heavy jackets and reduces operator strain during production.

Adding the magnetic hooping system has made a noticeable difference in stitch consistency on heavy jackets while also making the job easier for our operators.” — Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO, Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing announced the installation of a new magnetic hooping system designed to improve the accuracy, consistency, and ergonomics of embroidery on thick winter jackets and other heavy-duty materials.While the technology is well established in the industry, its adoption marks a meaningful production upgrade as Bolt Printing expands deeper into heavy-jacket embroidery. Thick, insulated jackets are traditionally difficult to secure in standard embroidery hoops, often causing fluctuating tension and stitch distortion. The magnetic hooping system addresses this by holding heavy garments firmly in place, maintaining uniform tension throughout the embroidery process In addition to improved stitch quality, the system provides a significant ergonomic benefit for machine operators. The magnetic hoop snaps together with minimal physical effort, reducing repetitive strain and manual force typically required when hooping dense materials.Bolt Printing emphasized that the tool is not used for all fabrics, but for heavy winter jackets it has become “a game changer,” enabling cleaner results, more consistent production, and a smoother experience for the embroidery team.

