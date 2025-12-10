BCI Troop A East/Assault on Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4011035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: BCI Troop A East

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/9/25 at approximately 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: two counts of assault on correction officer, assault with bodily fluids

ACCUSED: Xavier Horne

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA

VICTIM: Paul Trucott

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

VICTIM: Ethan Masure

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/9/25, at approximately 1410 hours Correctional Officers from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility were escorting Xavier Horne due to him being disorderly at the time. During this escort Horne intentional spit at Correctional Officers. Correctional Officer Paul Trucott and Ethan Masure were struck by spit from Horne. On 12/10/25, Horne was cited into Caledonia County Court for two counts of assault on correctional officer; assault with bodily fluid for 1/5/26.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/5/26 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks