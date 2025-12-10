BCI Troop A East/Assault on Correctional Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4011035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: BCI Troop A East
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/9/25 at approximately 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: two counts of assault on correction officer, assault with bodily fluids
ACCUSED: Xavier Horne
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, MA
VICTIM: Paul Trucott
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
VICTIM: Ethan Masure
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/9/25, at approximately 1410 hours Correctional Officers from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility were escorting Xavier Horne due to him being disorderly at the time. During this escort Horne intentional spit at Correctional Officers. Correctional Officer Paul Trucott and Ethan Masure were struck by spit from Horne. On 12/10/25, Horne was cited into Caledonia County Court for two counts of assault on correctional officer; assault with bodily fluid for 1/5/26.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/5/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.