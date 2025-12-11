Onward Adds 500+ Affordable Units, Expands Impact in 2024/25 Report to Community

Calgary nonprofit highlights major housing growth, deep affordability, and new services for nearly 2,700 Calgarians

It takes a community. And we’ve built one that is truly remarkable, from our residents and staff to donors and government partners.” — Bryan Romanesky, Board Chair

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward has released its 2024/25 Report to Community, spotlighting a year of remarkable growth, partnership, and resident-focused innovation. Between March and June 2025, the organization added more than 500 new homes to its portfolio, bringing the total to 2,149 units and housing 2,699 Calgarians, a 22% increase in residents over just three months.This milestone reflects the full realization of the 2022 merger between Horizon and Forward Housing. With operations now fully integrated under the Onward banner , the organization is seeing the benefits of scale: increased capacity, stronger services, and a greater voice in Calgary’s housing landscape.“It’s been a tremendous year. a year of growth, positive challenges, and phenomenal people joining the team,” said Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward Homes. “We’re ready to meet Calgary’s affordability crisis with strength, compassion, and momentum.”Onward continues to lead with its mixed-income model, which balances near-market rents with deeply subsidized housing for individuals and families living on limited incomes. Today, the organization’s average one-bedroom rent sits at $852, approximately 57% below the Calgary market rate. This financial accessibility is paired with long-term stability, as Onward residents stay an average of 6.25 years, reflecting a strong sense of belonging. The organization’s 2,149 units (ranging from studio apartments to family townhomes and group homes) meet a wide range of needs for seniors on fixed pensions, working families, and newcomers to Canada.A standout change this year that enhanced this sense of belonging was the successful rollout of a pet-friendly policy across all Onward properties. The shift removed a major barrier for residents who previously had to choose between safe housing and their beloved companions. More than 240 residents now live with approved pets, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.“We heard heartbreaking stories — seniors would choose to live in a trailer, or surrender their beloved pet, just to access housing,” said Jileckova. “We didn’t like any of it. So we acted. We made all of our properties pet-friendly, and now over 2,100 affordable units in Calgary allow pets. Although there have been some hiccups, overall, it’s been a tremendous success.”In addition to improving existing homes, Onward is building for the future. This summer, the organization brought new homes online in Killarney and Currie , adding over 100 units to Calgary’s affordable housing supply. These new builds reflect Onward’s commitment to high-quality, community-integrated housing in locations with access to transit, schools, and services. Looking ahead, the organization has more than 700 units in active development planning, positioning itself to respond directly to the city’s “Home is Here” strategy, which calls for 3,000 new non-market homes per year.This growth translates into real-world impact. Onward’s residents include seniors on fixed incomes who can now live comfortably, individuals who have transitioned from homelessness into a safe home, and working families who have found a supportive community. These stories reflect a broader truth: affordable housing is more than a roof. It’s dignity, safety, and a foundation for growth.Onward’s success is driven by collaboration. With support from all levels of government and more than 60 partner agencies, the organization delivers not only housing but also wraparound support for those in need, including financial literacy, mental health services, and settlement support for newcomers.Board Chair Bryan Romanesky credited this spirit of partnership and purpose as key to the year’s accomplishments. “It takes a community. And we’ve built one that is truly remarkable, from our residents and staff to donors and government partners.”Romanesky is available for interviews.About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based nonprofit affordable housing provider serving over 3,000 residents across 33 buildings. Committed to the Housing First principle and a mixed-income model, Onward provides inclusive, pet-friendly homes that promote community integration, well-being, and opportunity.

