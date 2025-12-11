Northern BC Heliskiing Hits 230cm Snowpack While South Coast Records Just 31% of Normal

Last Frontier Heliskiing

VERNON, BC, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As skiers in Southwestern British Columbia wait for winter to fully arrive, a dramatic weather divide has delivered mid-season conditions to the province's north. Last Frontier Heliskiing reports that weather stations are recording snow depths between 190 and 230 cm, levels typically not seen until late January.This abundance in the north stands in stark contrast to the rest of the province. Provincial data from December 1 shows the South Coast and Lower Fraser regions are languishing at just 31-42% of median snowpack. Even the Southern Interior basins are tracking below normal (70–90%), while Northern BC basins like the Liard and Nechako are well above average.Last Frontier operates two remote lodges, Bell 2 Lodge and Ripley Creek Inn, in the Coast and Skeena Mountains. The company provides helicopter access to backcountry terrain with small groups limited to four guests per guide, allowing their teams to move quickly across their 10,100 km² operating area in response to conditions."These are depths we would typically see in late January or February, not early December," said Cliff Umpleby, Director of Operations & Lead Guide at Last Frontier Heliskiing. "While we never take snow for granted, what we are seeing is exceptional: a stable, deep base that is consistent across our entire tenure."Weather stations across Last Frontier's operating area confirm the surplus:➡️ Bear Pass weather station: 200 cm settled snow➡️ Owl Creek weather station: 170 cm snow depth➡️ Snowbank High weather station (Redflat Creek): 173 cm snow depthThis early accumulation allows Last Frontier to access high-alpine terrain immediately, zones that usually require weeks of base-building to ski safely. "The snowpack isn't just deep; it's distributed evenly across different elevations," Umpleby added. "That consistency allows us to ski the full spectrum of terrain, from glaciated alpine to tree skiing, right from the start of the season."Last Frontier Heliskiing's 2026 season begins in early January at both lodges. Umpleby is available for interviews to discuss heliskiing operations and navigating challenging weather patterns.About Last Frontier HeliskiingFounded in 1996, Last Frontier Heliskiing offers helicopter access to the world's largest single heliskiing tenure. Spanning 10,100 square kilometers of Northern British Columbia, the company operates two distinct lodges: Bell 2 Lodge and Ripley Creek Inn. They specialize in small-group heliskiing with a strict limit of four guests per guide. Last Frontier is a long-standing member of HeliCat Canada.

