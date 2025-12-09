Anderson Boback & Marshall Releases Legal Guidance to Address Projected 33% Surge in Post-Holiday Divorce Filings

Managing Partner Jessica Marshall on the annual post-holiday spike in divorce consultations and how families can navigate the stress.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Boback & Marshall (ABM), a Chicago-based family law firm, today released a legal advisory addressing the statistical increase in matrimonial litigation observed between December and March. Citing industry data that indicates a 29% increase in online divorce searches and a 33% rise in filings during this period, the firm has outlined strategic protocols for navigating high-conflict custody dynamics and court system limitations during the holiday season.The advisory contextualizes the filing surge against broader behavioral trends. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of Americans report significantly increased stress levels during the holidays. Managing Partner Jessica Marshall notes that this pressure, combined with forced proximity and reflection on family dynamics, frequently precipitates the decision to separate."The data shows a consistent pattern where heightened emotions during the holidays translate into legal action in the New Year," stated Marshall. Court Protocols Regarding Holiday Visitation A central component of the firm's guidance addresses the risks of reactive litigation. ABM warns that the court system generally disfavors emergency motions regarding holiday schedules, particularly when those motions are filed last minute."Judges often remind litigants that holidays occur on the same dates every year," Marshall explained. "Consequently, emergency motions are rarely viewed sympathetically. Proactive planning is essential to avoid unnecessary court conflict."Strategic Implications for Co-Parenting For parents navigating the season pending a potential separation, ABM emphasizes the legal relevance of stability. The firm advises that prioritizing a calm environment often yields better long-term results in custody determinations than rigid adherence to schedule traditions."When clients make concessions for the betterment of their children, it establishes a record of a parent willing to prioritize the child’s well-being," said Marshall. For individuals considering a filing in the upcoming quarter , the firm advises utilizing the post-holiday period to research options and consult legal counsel to develop a roadmap for 2026, rather than engaging in immediate emergency litigation.About Anderson Boback & Marshall Anderson Boback & Marshall is a boutique family law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. Known for strategic advocacy and a communication-first philosophy, the firm represents clients in high-stakes divorce, custody, and post-decree matters. ABM focuses on providing clear guidance and compassionate counsel to ensure clients receive advocacy in court and clarity throughout the legal process. For more information, visit https://illinoislawforyou.com/

