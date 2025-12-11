Peachtree Pest Control Partners with Local Nonprofits to Fight Food Insecurity and Assist Families in Need

Peachtree team members Michael Pothier, Kevin Harwell, Kerry Martin, and Tom Waterbor volunteer at ACFB

Peachtree Continues its tradition of Supporting Local Communities This Holiday Season

We’re not just a top-tier pest control provider, we’re your neighbors. We're passionate about fighting food insecurity and are proud to donate, volunteer, & help make the holidays a little brighter.” — Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peachtree Pest Control proudly marked its fourth consecutive year of giving back by hosting its annual food drive, with donations delivered to Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta and the Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta. In addition to the food drive, the company also partnered with Nicholas House in Atlanta and Child Enrichment in Augusta to support local families during the holiday season. Together, these initiatives provided essential groceries, resources, and holiday support to families in need, reinforcing the organization’s ongoing commitment to helping local communities thrive.Contributions came from employees across all branches and departments, reflecting a company-wide spirit of generosity and collaboration. From organizing internal collection drives to volunteering their time sorting donations, team members went above and beyond to ensure the success of the initiative. Their collective efforts demonstrated a shared commitment to making a tangible, positive impact on the communities where they live and work.Peachtree’s passion for fighting food insecurity was also demonstrated through a $2,680 donation to support the radiothon hosted by 680 The Fan on Giving Tuesday, benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Additionally, team members volunteered at the food bank on December 4 as part of the Georgia Pest Control Association’s initiative.Further reinforcing the company’s commitment to the well-being of the communities they serve, Peachtree partnered with Nicholas House in Atlanta and Child Enrichment in Augusta to bring holiday cheer to five families. Thanks to generous donations from the team, Peachtree fulfilled wish lists for 16 children and provided essential shoes and clothing. The enthusiasm and dedication shown by every individual underscored the organization’s culture of giving and highlighted the power of coming together for a meaningful cause."We’re not just a top-tier pest control provider, we’re your neighbors," said Bryan Cummings, President of Peachtree Pest Control. “Giving back to our local communities is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at Peachtree. We are passionate about fighting food insecurity and are happy to be able to donate and volunteer our time. Partnering with families in need and helping make their holiday more cheerful is a true reflection of the values we stand for as a company. At its core, pest control is about service, and true service is simply people helping people,” Cummings continued.The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Working across 29 counties, ACFB partners with more than 700 local agencies to distribute millions of meals each month. It’s mission goes beyond food distribution and on engaging, educating, and empowering the community to build long-term food security.Founded in 1982, Golden Harvest Food Bank works with over 325 local partners to deliver nutritious meals directly to neighbors in need across a 24-county service area, creating a strong safety net against hunger in their communities.Nicholas House is an Atlanta nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness achieve stability and self-sufficiency. Through emergency shelter, housing programs, and supportive services, they work to keep families together and make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurringChild Enrichment is a nonprofit in Augusta dedicated to supporting children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Through its Child Advocacy Center and CASA Program, the organization provides counseling, advocacy, and essential resources to help children find safety, stability, and a path toward healing.To learn more about Peachtree Pest Control and its community involvement, visit PeachtreePestControl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.