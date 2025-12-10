Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands Demonstrates Community Commitment by Sponsoring Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

Anticimex Carolinas team members joined forces for this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

Killingsworth Environmental, Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control Bring Holiday Cheer to Local Children Through Angel Tree Program

This season is about giving back, and our teams are proud to make a meaningful impact. We are grateful to everyone who donated, the generosity has truly brightened the holiday season for these kids.” — Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands joined forces for this year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree program, bringing holiday cheer to local children in need across the Charlotte, Columbia, and Myrtle Beach areas. Through their participation, Killingsworth Environmental Clark’s Termite & Pest Control , and Strand Termite & Pest Control demonstrated their commitment to community welfare by providing generous donations to brighten the season for these children.Thanks to the generous contributions of team members, each child received everything on their wish list, along with new pants, shirts, cozy winter coats, underwear or diapers, socks, and a pair of tennis shoes. In the greater Charlotte metro, the initiative was hosted in partnership with WCCB Charlotte, helping bring additional attention and support to the program.“This season is all about giving back, and our teams are proud to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these children,” said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Anticimex Carolinas. “We are grateful to everyone who donated items or contributed financially, the generosity has truly brightened the holiday season for these kids”. Chareunsouk continued “Pest control is in the service business and service is all about people helping people.”The Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, Killingsworth, Clark’s, and Strand, continues to combine industry-leading pest control services with active community involvement, showing that their commitment to customer care extends far beyond homes and businesses.To learn more about Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands and its community involvement, visit Killingsworth Environmental, Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, and Strand Termite & Pest Control.

