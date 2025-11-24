Viking Pest Control Partners with WJRZ for the annual 2025 ‘Share the Joy’ Drive to Support Local Families

Viking’s HR Generalist, Louis Marzigliano and President, James McIntyre, celebrate the successful companywide food drive, pictured here with the donations ready to be delivered

Viking Pest Control Collaborates with Beasley Media's WJRZ 'Share the Joy' Charity Event for the 3rd Year.

Every year, our team shows incredible generosity and compassion for the people in our communities. At its core, pest control is about service, and true service is simply people helping people.” — Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control, a trusted leader in pest management for more than four decades, is proud to continue its partnership with Beasley Media’s WJRZ for the annual Share the Joy charity donation drive. This year’s collaboration highlights Viking’s ongoing commitment to strengthening and supporting the communities it serves across the region.This year, Viking’s entire team—branches, office staff, and remote employees alike—joined forces for the 2025 food drive, donating more than $3,500 in nonperishable items. Their additional monetary contributions helped stock up even more essentials for families who need extra support during the holidays.“Our annual food drive is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at Viking,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional at Viking. “Every year, our team shows incredible generosity and compassion for the people in our communities. It’s a true reflection of the values we stand for as a company. At its core, pest control is about service, and true service is simply people helping people,” Gunner continuedViking’s participation in the 2025 Share the Joy drive reinforces its position as a community-first organization, one that prioritizes service, safety, and well-being both inside and outside of its daily operations.With over 45 years of experience and a commitment to eco-friendly, innovative pest management solutions, Viking Pest Control continues to deliver exceptional service while actively supporting initiatives that foster healthier and stronger communities.To learn more about Viking Pest Control and its community involvement, visit VikingPest.com

