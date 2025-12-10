Department of Health issues statement of charges on license of in-home services facility

For immediate release: December 10, 2025 (25-148)

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health (department) has issued a statement of charges on the license of Annies Loving Care Agency (IHS.FS.60403728) pending further legal action.

The statement of charges allege that Annies Loving Care Agency located at 21205 SE 35th Way, Sammamish, WA 98075 was issued a license in 2014 and while undergoing the required onsite survey in March 2025 it was noted that the facility had multiple deficiencies. A statement of deficiencies was provided to the facility and the facility had until April 7, 2025, to provide a proposed plan of correction for approval by the department. The facility submitted a proposed plan of correction, but it was not approved by the department, and the department issued a directed plan of correction. The facility had until June 2, 2025, to respond to the directed plan of correction and they did not. The department notified the facility that an onsite inspection would be carried out but when department staff arrived for the inspection, the facility staff did not answer the door or phone calls. To date, the facility has not contacted the department to address the statement of deficiencies.

Annies Loving Care Agency has 20 days to respond to the charges. The public will continue to be updated should further actions occur in the future.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by submitting an online request to the DOH Public Records Center or via email at publicdisclosure@doh.wa.gov.

Anyone who believes a health care facility is in violation of licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

