Department of Health issues notice of intent on licenses of health care facilities

For immediate release: December 11, 2025 (25-150)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has issued notices regarding enforcement actions on the following health care facilities in our state.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers and facilities. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

Legal documents related to this case are posted online and can be found via the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search tool on the Department of Health website. Copies can also be requested by submitting an online request to the DOH Public Records Center or via email at publicdisclosure@doh.wa.gov.

King County

The Department of Health issued a notice of decision to deny a licensing application for a Behavioral Health Agency New Era Mental Health PLLC (BHA.FS.61603613) located at 4610 200th St. SW Ste J, Lynwood, WA 98036-6606 in May 2025. The applicant requested a hearing to contest the decision but then later withdrew the request. On September 30, 2025, the notice of decision became final, and the applicant’s license application was denied.

The public will be updated as needed in the future.

Snohomish County

The Department of Health issued an agreed order release for Vest Seattle, LLC, operating as Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital (HPSY.FS.60739147) located at 3955 156th St NE, Marysville, WA 98271 in November 2025. The release from the agreed order means that the facility returns to its regular on-site visit schedule and is no longer closely monitored by the Department of Health.

The public will be updated as needed in the future.