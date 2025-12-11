State disciplines health care providers (12-10-2025)

For immediate release: December 10, 2025 (25-149)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2025 the Department of Health denied Jessica Almanza’s (HM61660922) application for a home care aide credential. In February 2025, Almanza allegedly returned from a work break smelling of alcohol and with alcohol in her possession. She later admitted the allegations to a department investigator.

Clallam County

In October 2025 the Department of Health issued a final order requiring Qing Tan to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy in Washington State unless first obtaining the appropriate credential or qualifying for an exemption. Tan must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Cowlitz County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Timothy Howard Bennett (NA61643487) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2025, Bennett was convicted of four counts of possessing sexually explicit depictions of a minor, a class B felony.

In October 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against home care aide Olaf Troester (HM60752876).

Grays Harbor

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Jill Anne Foster’s (HM61129340) home care aide application. Foster was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in December 2024, which prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In October 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology charged psychologist Leafar Francesco Jose Espinoza (PY60128868) with unprofessional conduct. Between September 2020 and January 2025, Espinoza allegedly failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with two patients, including inappropriate physical contact, gift-giving, personal disclosures and communications that violated professional boundaries.

In October 2025 the Department of Health granted Ryan Kenneth Lancaster-Rudolph’s (CO70019426) substance use disorder professional trainee credential application under an agreed order and placed his credential on probation for three years.

In October 2025 the Department of Health granted Mia Elizabeth Pridemore’s (CO70011743) substance use disorder professional trainee credential application under an agreed order and placed her credential on probation for two years.

In October 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against agency affiliated counselor Taryn Elizabeth Savory (CG60148403).

In October 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology charged psychologist Steve R. Tutty (PY60112043) with unprofessional conduct. Between November 2018 and January 2019, Tutty allegedly failed to follow professional standards related to consent, confidentiality, role clarity and the avoidance of multiple relationships during court-related evaluations.

Lewis County

In October 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Carly Rae Holmes’ (CG61441616) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Spencer Layne Pitcock (CG61430035) with unprofessional conduct. Between approximately April 2023 and April 2024, Pitcock allegedly failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with a former patient, including offering and using marijuana in the patient’s presence.

In October 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Jinney S. Unger’s (CG61438261) registered agency affiliated counselor credential.

Mason County

In October 2025 the Department of Health released home care aide Tracy Ree Pasic (HM60752843) from a 2022 agreed order on modification and terminated compliance monitoring.

Snohomish County

In October 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors charged veterinarian David D. Duclos (VT00002452) with unprofessional conduct. Between June 2020 and August 2024, Duclos allegedly prescribed medications for two animals without establishing valid client relationships or conducting physical examinations, altered medical records and invoices and separately issued multiple controlled substance prescriptions without documentation or payment. Duclos also allegedly provided these medications for non-patient use and misrepresented the purpose of prescriptions to colleagues.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Laura Santana (HM61272025) with unprofessional conduct. Between approximately July 2023 and January 2024, Santana allegedly used a client’s credit card to make personal purchases of approximately $277. In March 2024, Santana admitted to and apologized for using the client’s credit card.

Spokane County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Amanda Marian Bedont (NC60629193) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2023, Bedont allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication while at work and later submitted to blood alcohol testing that showed elevated levels.

In October 2025 the Department of Health and Corinthia Ridenbaugh entered an agreed order requiring Ridenbaugh to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy in Washington State unless first obtaining the appropriate credential or qualifying for an exemption. Ridenbaugh must also pay a $1,000 fine.

In November 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Shannon Marie Treece (HM61139167) with unprofessional conduct. Between March and September 2025, Treece allegedly failed to respond to the department’s multiple requests for information following a 2024 patient report and complaint regarding a suspected theft of money.

Whatcom County

In August 2025 the Board of Optometry and optometrist Kelly K. Larsen (OD00003987) entered an agreed order on modification. In September 2024, Larsen admitted to drinking alcohol while at work and resigned in lieu of termination.