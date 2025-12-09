See the Difference: Radiology careers at VA 

Radiology professionals at VA connect diagnoses with treatment to enable the highly personalized care Veterans deserve. From capturing images on state-of-the-art equipment to collaborating with clinical teams on the proper treatment, radiology specialists at VA play a vital role in delivering high-quality care to those who served our nation. Keep reading to learn more about radiology at VA and see if a career caring for Veterans is right for you.

Technology that leads to better care

VA radiology teams use some of the most advanced imaging technologies available, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, mammography and interventional radiology. VA is also exploring artificial intelligence (AI) to serve as a “second pair of eyes” on images. These tools support timely, accurate diagnoses across a wide range of medical specialties.

“If we didn’t have x-ray or radiology within Butler VA, a lot of things would be sent out (to external partners for imaging) and it would be a slower process for the Vets,” said Samantha Kurtz, lead X-ray technician.

Through VA’s integrated health care system, radiology professionals can share imaging results seamlessly across facilities, ensuring continuity of care and faster treatment for Veterans.

Opportunities across disciplines

VA is always hiring qualified and caring imaging professionals, including:

Radiologic Technicians, who perform urgent and emergent radiographic examinations. They receive patients, explain procedures, position the patients, and set up and adjust equipment.

Radiologists, who provide image interpretation and diagnoses, contribute to quality assurance and performance improvement, provide oversight of technical quality and educate staff and trainees.

Explore open radiology positions online.

Career growth, employee benefits and mission that matters

When you join VA, you’re joining the largest integrated health care system in the nation. You’ll have access to professional development opportunities, continuing education and pathways to leadership. Radiology professionals enjoy competitive federal pay, comprehensive health and retirement benefits and generous paid leave. And most importantly, every image taken is a step toward improving the health, independence and quality of life for a Veteran.

Ready to make an impact?

If you’re All About Veterans like we are, visit VA Careers to explore radiology career opportunities and discover how your skills can help Veterans see a clearer, healthier future.