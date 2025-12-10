Submit Release
Help Fish and Game study burbot in the Kootenai River—and earn rewards in the process

Report tagged burbot

Whether or not you participate in the Angler Science Program, please keep an eye out for tags located on the backs of burbot.

By reporting tagged fish, you help Fish and Game better understand catch rates, harvest and survival—all critical to improving the fishery.

Some tags also carry a $100 reward, so this winter could be your lucky year.

If you catch a tagged burbot, please report the tag number and catch location to Fish and Game online or through your Angler Science Program creel packet.

