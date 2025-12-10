Give your friends or family the gift of the outdoors this holiday season

What better way to share your love for the outdoors than by buying your favorite sportsman an Idaho Fish and Game gift certificate. Whether you pony up $5 or $500, a gift certificate opens the door for your friends and family to purchase a whole slew of outdoor opportunities — from hunting/fishing licenses to Super Hunt drawings. And right now, with 2026 licenses on sale, is the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Fishing and hunting provide a good excuse to get outside, see the beauty of Idaho's wildlife, and spend quality time with family and friends. For outdoor enthusiasts, there is a fishing or hunting season open throughout the year.

Licenses

One of easiest ways to show that sportsman in your life some holiday love is to get them set up with next year’s hunting and/or fishing license. A gift certificate can be a slam dunk Christmas gift that not only fits easily inside an envelope or a stocking, but helps your friend or loved one’s bank account when purchasing a 2026 hunting license, fishing license, or Sportsman’s Package.

NOTE: To purchase a resident license, sportsmen do need to confirm Idaho residency, so a big-hearted person can only buy a resident license for a spouse, a child under the age of 18, or for themselves.

Several options and price ranges are available, depending on the age of the recipient and type of license — hunting, fishing, or combination.

A ‘Super’ Opportunity to Treat Your Loved Ones This Holiday

Don't forget — if your friend or family member is the type to buy their annual licenses the second they become available, there’s still the exciting prospect of giving your buddy a chance to win a Super Hunt.

Gift certificates can be cashed in for Super Hunt entries for individual deer, elk, pronghorn or moose hunts, and a Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.