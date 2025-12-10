Tamil Diaspora Calls for Safe Relocation of Upcountry Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) to the North–East Homeland

Calling for safer living and long-term growth, the Tamil Diaspora backs relocation of Upcountry (Malaiyaha) Tamils to the North–East with comprehensive support.

This is a moment for Tamil unity. Helping Upcountry Tamils relocate to safer regions is our shared duty, and the Tamil Diaspora is prepared to assist every family seeking a new beginning.” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Tamil Diaspora has voiced strong support for the growing call to help Upcountry Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) relocate from disaster-prone hill regions to the safer and more sustainable North–East Tamil homeland. This appeal follows recent statements made by Siva Bhoomi Foundation Chairperson A. Thirumurugan, who stressed the urgent need to protect families living on unstable and life-threatening slopes.Mr. Thirumurugan emphasized that the North–East region has vast unused lands, underutilized schools, and strong community networks capable of supporting new settlers. He noted that enabling Upcountry Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) to move to safer areas is both a humanitarian responsibility and a moral obligation rooted in Tamil values.“The Upcountry Tamil (Malaiyaha Tamil) people should not be left to live in dangerous hill-edge conditions,” he stated. “We must invite them to the North, where closed schools and unused lands are available. This is an act of compassion and dharma.”He further explained that families who choose to relocate will be supported through temple lands, Chidamparam trust lands, dharma lands, and other community-held properties to ensure stable resettlement.In response, the Tamil Diaspora pledged comprehensive support to Upcountry Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) willing to move to the Tamil homeland. Diaspora organizations reaffirmed that the international Tamil community stands ready to provide assistance with education, employment, housing, and essential needs for families seeking safety and a new beginning in Tamil Eelam.Diaspora representatives have committed to offering educational aid for children, job-training opportunities, support for building secure housing, help with basic household necessities, and long-term community integration support.The Tamil Diaspora views this initiative as an opportunity not only to safeguard vulnerable families but also to revitalize agriculture, strengthen local economies, and rebuild Tamil communities across the Northern and Eastern provinces.The Diaspora is calling upon Tamil organizations, temple trustees, community associations, and global supporters to collaborate in ensuring a dignified, efficient, and compassionate resettlement process for Upcountry Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) seeking safety and stability.

