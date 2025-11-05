U.S. Tamil Diaspora Urges Tamils to Reject 13th Amendment and Federalism, Pursue Sovereignty via U.N. Decolonization

Tamil sovereignty can be regained through U.N. 1960 decolonization, not by supporting 13th Amendment or federalism under Sri Lanka’s unitary system.

Sovereignty is not a dream—it’s a legal right under UN decolonization. Tamils must act together, not settle for half-measures.” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Tamil Diaspora is urging all Tamils — both in Eelam and across the global diaspora — to stop discussing the 13th Amendment, federalism, or administrative councils, which only keep Tamils trapped inside Sri Lanka’s colonial framework. Instead, Tamils are called to unite behind the U.N. 1960 Decolonization Declaration (Resolution 1514), which recognizes that peoples under colonial domination have the inalienable right to self-determination and sovereignty.For centuries before colonization, three distinct sovereign kingdoms existed on the island —1. The Tamil Kingdom of Jaffna in the north,2. The Kandyan Kingdom in the central hills, and3. The Kotte Kingdom in the south.The British forcibly merged these nations into a single administration in 1833 through the Colebrook–Cameron Reforms, without Tamil consent. When Britain granted independence in 1948, it transferred full power to the Sinhalese elite, ignoring the Tamil nation’s sovereignty. This violated the principle of self-determination later reaffirmed in the U.N. Declaration on Decolonization (1960).“The Tamil people never agreed to surrender their sovereignty,” the U.S. Tamil Diaspora states. “Any nation forcibly unified under colonial rule retains the right to restore its independence once decolonization begins.”Reject the Old Political DeceptionsThe Diaspora warns Tamils not to repeat the historical mistakes of leaders who accepted false compromises within Colombo’s political system.“Remember,” the statement says, “old Tamil leaders like S.J.V. Chelvanayakam, G.G. Ponnambalam, and A. Amirthalingam deceived the Tamil people by talking about federalism in Eelam and administrative councils in Colombo. Those ideas gave legitimacy to a colonial constitution and weakened the call for full sovereignty.”The group argues that federal or administrative solutions are distractions meant to dilute Tamil national rights and preserve a Sinhalese-controlled state.The Path Forward: International Legal RestorationThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora confirms it is already working on a legal submission to the U.N. Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24), seeking recognition that the Tamil homeland was an unconsented colonial merger and remains a non-self-governing territory under international law.The organization calls on Tamils in Eelam and across the diaspora to cooperate and contribute to this legal process — by providing research, documentation, and advocacy support — to advance the goal of restoring Tamil sovereignty through lawful decolonization.“This is not politics; it is law,” the statement concludes. “The path to Tamil freedom lies not in the 13th Amendment, not in federalism, but through the U.N.’s decolonization process and the unity of Tamils everywhere.”About the U.S. Tamil DiasporaThe U.S. Tamil Diaspora is a collective of Tamil Americans dedicated to democracy, justice, and the peaceful restoration of Tamil sovereignty through international legal and diplomatic means. The organization promotes awareness of Tamil history, human rights, and the unfinished decolonization of the Tamil homeland.Media Contact:U.S. Tamil Diasporainfo@tamildiasporanews.com

