Tamil Diaspora Thanks President Trump Calls for Continued U.S. Presence Until a Durable Political Settlement Is Reached

Tamil Diaspora thanks Trump for C-130 aid to Tamil regions and urges continued U.S. presence until a lasting political settlement is secured in Sri Lanka.

After decades of neglect, Tamils see the United States as a trusted partner. We urge the U.S. to remain engaged in Tamil regions until a stable political settlement is achieved.” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tamil Diaspora expresses its deep appreciation to President Donald J. Trump and the United States for delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to Tamil regions devastated by Cyclone Ditwa. This swift support stands in stark contrast to the long-standing pattern of neglect faced by Tamils under successive Sinhala-majority Sri Lankan governments, including during the 2004 Tsunami when Tamil communities were left without timely state aid.On December 8, 2025, a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft landed at Jaffna International Airport, bringing essential relief supplies to flood-affected areas in the North. This mission was part of a broader deployment involving two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and personnel from the 36th Contingency Response Group, dispatched to assist with logistics and airlift operations following the cyclone.The Tamil Diaspora also clarifies that references to a “C-120” aircraft were incorrect; the humanitarian mission involved the C-130 Hercules, one of the world’s most versatile military transport aircraft used extensively in global disaster-relief operations.Because the central hill region lacked runways capable of handling a C-130, smaller Sri Lankan Air Force helicopters were required to reach those areas. Still, the U.S. mission filled a critical humanitarian gap by providing immediate support to Tamil-majority regions in the North, where infrastructure is limited and local resources are insufficient during major disasters.For decades, Tamils have faced structural discrimination, politically motivated resource deprivation, and delayed or diverted assistance from Sri Lankan governments. Against this backdrop, the decisive U.S. response carries deep humanitarian and political significance.Call for Continued U.S. PresenceThe Tamil Diaspora respectfully urges the United States to maintain a continued presence in Tamil regions for the next several years, not only for disaster response but also as a stabilizing partner while efforts move toward a durable political settlement. For many Tamils, sustained U.S. engagement represents hope for accountability, equality, and long-term security.

US humanitarian aid flight arrives in Jaffna #cycloneditwa. U.S. helping Tamils in their own homeland

