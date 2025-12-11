Tamil Diaspora Thanks President Trump Calls for Continued U.S. Presence Until a Durable Political Settlement Is Reached
Tamil Diaspora thanks Trump for C-130 aid to Tamil regions and urges continued U.S. presence until a lasting political settlement is secured in Sri Lanka.
On December 8, 2025, a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft landed at Jaffna International Airport, bringing essential relief supplies to flood-affected areas in the North. This mission was part of a broader deployment involving two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and personnel from the 36th Contingency Response Group, dispatched to assist with logistics and airlift operations following the cyclone.
The Tamil Diaspora also clarifies that references to a “C-120” aircraft were incorrect; the humanitarian mission involved the C-130 Hercules, one of the world’s most versatile military transport aircraft used extensively in global disaster-relief operations.
Because the central hill region lacked runways capable of handling a C-130, smaller Sri Lankan Air Force helicopters were required to reach those areas. Still, the U.S. mission filled a critical humanitarian gap by providing immediate support to Tamil-majority regions in the North, where infrastructure is limited and local resources are insufficient during major disasters.
For decades, Tamils have faced structural discrimination, politically motivated resource deprivation, and delayed or diverted assistance from Sri Lankan governments. Against this backdrop, the decisive U.S. response carries deep humanitarian and political significance.
Call for Continued U.S. Presence
The Tamil Diaspora respectfully urges the United States to maintain a continued presence in Tamil regions for the next several years, not only for disaster response but also as a stabilizing partner while efforts move toward a durable political settlement. For many Tamils, sustained U.S. engagement represents hope for accountability, equality, and long-term security.
US humanitarian aid flight arrives in Jaffna #cycloneditwa. U.S. helping Tamils in their own homeland
